Whitehall got its season off to an impressive start Saturday at the Tri-County Invitational, going 5-0.
The Vikings' wins all came with ease except for a tussle with state-ranked Kingsley that came down to the final bout. Senior Shane Cook came up with a clutch pin victory at 285 pounds to give his team the win.
Whitehall also defeated Cedar Springs (49-21), Jenison (59-15), Sparta (55-21) and Belding (62-9).
Six Vikings earned perfect 5-0 records, led by Cook, who backed up his lofty preseason expectations by pinning all five of his opponents. Twin brother Jackson Cook made his varsity debut with a 5-0 mark as well, earning two pins, a technical fall and a major decision. Also going 5-0 were Cody Manzo (three pins), Nolan Taranko (two pins), Ryan Goodrich (three major decisions) and Ryne Christensen (including one win in overtime).
Caden Varela, Darnell Mack and Wyatt Jenkins each went 4-1. Varela had a pair of pins and Mack and Jenkins each had one.
At the Mona Shores tournament, also Saturday, Whitehall was led by Blake Morningstar, who earned a second-place finish, and Anthony Raider, who finished third.