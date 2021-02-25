HOLTON — Whitehall had no trouble with its three opponents Wednesday night at the Holton Quad, going 3-0 on the night and only losing one bout in the three matches. The Vikings defeated Holton (76-0), Mason County Central (78-0) and Shelby (67-6).
Holton and MCC in particular did not fill out most of its lineup, so the Vikings only had one wrestler take the mat and win three times; Riley Buys scored two bonus-point wins and a decision.
Vikings to win twice on the mat included Max Brown, Shane Cook, Ryne Christensen and Dylan Osborn.