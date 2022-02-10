Whitehall dominated Reeths-Puffer 75-6 in Wednesday's district finals match, earning its second straight title and taking the first step towards what the Vikings expect to be a return trip to Kalamazoo and the state final eight.
The win was a milestone victory for Viking coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip, as it was their 100th dual victory in four seasons as Whitehall coaches. Whitehall will host next week's regional tournament.
"Collin and I feel very blessed to have worked with each of the four teams in our first four seasons and we are extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished," Justin Zeerip said. "Without the kids, we wouldn't be where we are today, so it is a reflection of all of their hard work and dedication."
The finals began at 152 pounds, and with R-P five wrestlers short of a full lineup, the Vikings had good reason to be confident. It didn't take long for that to translate to the mat, as Alec Pruett beat Sage Stiller by pin in the first matchup. Wyatt Jenkins followed with a hard-fought 11-9 decision over Parker Lindstrom at 160. Nick Blanchard and Bradyn VanPatten added pins in the next two weight classes and Shane Cook earned a forfeit win at 215. Ira Jenkins scored his customary pin at 285.
Nolan Taranko's pin was followed by R-P's lone win of the finals, a pin by the Rockets' Ian Cook at 112. From there, Ryne Christensen and Caden Varela won by forfeit, Riley Buys earned a pin, Ryan Goodrich won by forfeit, Aiden Weiler won by pin and Max Brown picked up a forfeit.
"The kids wrestled really well and I was proud of how they competed," Zeerip said. "It felt great to flip the result of our team district from two years ago in that same gym. I was excited for the seniors to win their third district title, and all of our kids gave their maximum effort."
The Rockets beat Muskegon 57-18 in the semifinals before facing Whitehall in the title match. Only four bouts were wrestled on the mat due to both teams' incomplete lineups. R-P won all four, as Lindstrom, Caleb Zimmerman and Nathan Stafford each recorded pins and Omillion Wyrick won a tough 5-4 decision over Nyzirre Wynn.
R-P wrestlers Stiller, Brayden Chase, Cook, Greg Maynard, Wyatt Carr and Nathan Reeves picked up forfeit wins against Muskegon.