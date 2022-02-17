WHITEHALL — The outcome of Wednesday’s regional tournament was never in doubt for Whitehall, as the Vikings trounced their opponents in two dominant wins. They beat Kenowa Hills 75-3 in the semifinals, then topped Allendale 43-18 for the title.
The #2-ranked Vikings won their sixth regional title in seven years with the wins, advancing to the state final eight once again. Whitehall will wrestle in next Friday's quarterfinals and aim to reach Saturday's state final four. The Vikings will find out their quarterfinal opponent Sunday night on the MHSAA website.
From the first moments of the semifinal match against Kenowa Hills, it was obvious a blowout was in store. Viking freshman Wyatt Jenkins and teammate Nick Blanchard scored the first two of 12 pins that ultimately allowed their team to trounce the Knights 75-3. Only two matches - one decision victory by each side - did not result in Whitehall scoring the maximum six points. In fact, only one of the 12 Viking pins even took until the second period to complete.
A tough challenge awaited Whitehall in their second and final matchup in the form of perennial power Allendale. After losing the opening match by decision, the Vikings mounted four straight wins that included three by decision - courtesy of Blanchard, Shane Cook and Nolan Taranko - and a pin by star senior Ira Jenkins, Wyatt's brother.
A back-and-forth affair that saw the Falcons come within two points was ultimately put to rest after Whitehall put forth three consecutive pins and a technical fall. Aiden Weiler recorded the first of those pins on a night that saw him achieve his 100th career win, and Max Brown and Alec Pruett followed with their own easy wins. The Vikings closed out Allendale with a 43-18 victory.
“They wrestled really well tonight,” Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. “We knew we had a tough challenge in front of us in Allendale. Everyone across the board fought really hard and our seniors at the end clinched it for us.
“We had five matches circled where we knew we had to go (all) six minutes, but getting those three pins at the end was crucial.”
Jenkins scored pins in both of his matches, both coming in the early portions of the first period. That continued a season-long trend; aside from an injury default in last Saturday's individual district tournament, Jenkins has pinned all of his opponents this season and almost all of those have come in the first period.
“It feels really good to dominate like that,” Jenkins said. “We came in and got what we wanted and I’m excited to see what we can do next week. Just really proud of our team today.”