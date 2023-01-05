Whitehall had no trouble with Manistee and Orchard View Wednesday night at the Orchard View Tri, earning lopsided wins in both matchups.
The Vikings beat Manistee 84-0 and topped Orchard View 66-12, improving to 12-1 in duals this year and 4-0 in West Michigan Conference action.
The Chippewas only had four wrestlers in Wednesday's matchup, leading to a slew of forfeit wins and some easy 2-0 nights for Viking athletes.
Darnell Mack, Thayden Reed and Shane Cook each recorded a pair of pins on the evening. Blake English, Caden Varela and Max Krukowski each scored a pin, and Liam Waller and Braedon Bond each recorded a win by technical fall. Nolan Taranko, Ryne Christensen, Wyatt Jenkins and Jackson Cook also each went 2-0 on the night.