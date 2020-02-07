HART — Whitehall showed Friday that it's peaking at the right time, winning the championship at 12 of 14 weight classes in the West Michigan Conference tournament at Hart to take first place once again.

Montague placed sixth at the league tournament.

The WMC went to a round-robin format this year, which made for a long night but enabled Whitehall wrestlers to earn more victories than in the traditional bracket play.

The Vikings lost only two matches all night in a dominating effort. The only two wrestlers to fall short of the title each finished second.

"It was just a great team effort for us tonight," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. "It's only my second year at Whitehall so I'm not sure of all the records or anything like that, but it's got to be right up there. I was super pleased with our effort. I thought every kid competed to their fullest."

