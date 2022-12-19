Whitehall took second place Saturday at the Mark Bosse Invitational in Hart, scoring 194.5 points. Three Rivers finished first with 233 points.
The Vikings had nine wrestlers place in the top four in their weight classes, led by three champions: Darnell Mack at 150 pounds, Wyatt Jenkins at 175 and Shane Cook at 285. Cook improved to a perfect 10-0 on the season with his three victories, two pins and a technical fall in the finals against Three Rivers' Jacob Reynolds.
Jenkins made swift work of his foes in the 175-pound bracket, pinning all three of them in the first round. He was only on the mat for just over two minutes in the three matches.
Mack scored two pins and then defeated Landon Moreland of Three Rivers by a 14-1 margin in the finals.
The Vikings had one other finalist, Cody Manzo, who took second at 106. Manzo pinned his first two opponents before dropping a finals match to Colin Kuhn of St. Louis.
Also placing well for Whitehall were Max Krukowski (126), Ryne Christensen (144) and Ryan Goodrich (157), who each finished in third place. All three finished 2-1 on the day.
Alex LeaTrea (215) and Kolten Weiler (113) both placed fourth in their weight classes.