Whitehall finished up another unbeaten season in West Michigan Conference play Wednesday night, defeating Ravenna and Mason County Central at its home quad.
The Vikings earned lopsided wins of 72-6 over Ravenna and 65-12 over MCC.
Whitehall made swift work of Ravenna in particular, as every Whitehall win that was wrestled on the mat came by first-period pin.
Eight Whitehall wrestlers earned 2-0 records, including Darnell Mack, Ryan Goodrich and Shane Cook, who each won by pin twice. Ryne Christensen scored a pin and a technical fall, and Cody Manzo, Wyatt Jenkins and Jackson Cook each had a pin as part of 2-0 nights. Max Krukowski went 2-0 as well.
Braedon Bond and Blake Morningstar each only wrestled once and earned pin victories.