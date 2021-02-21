This story will be updated.
MUSKEGON — Due to its success, Whitehall wrestling is rarely in a position where revenge is on its mind, but the Vikings were in that spot Saturday, facing Reeths-Puffer for the GMAA Tier 1 championship. R-P had upset the Vikings twice last season, first ending its lengthy run of titles at the GMAA meet, then knocking them off in the district tournament.
Whitehall got its revenge in emphatic fashion, defeating the Rockets 42-21 in an impressive performance that showcased its depth. Each team also defeated Orchard View and Ravenna in the quad meet; the GMAA, normally a 10-team individual-based event, was split into three quad dual meets to comply with MHSAA precautions regarding COVID-19.
"Every single kid went out there and competed," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. "Everybody did their job. We won some crucial matches, one-point matches...I couldn't be more proud of their effort today."
Zeerip didn't say much to the team on the motivation front going into the match. It's very unlikely he had to, as many of the Vikings on the mat were on that team last season.
"We just said, hey, we have fresh faces, it's a new year," Zeerip said. "Last year, the city meet and districts didn't go our way. So we wanted to come out here today and compete every single match and capitalize on bonus points when we could. I thought our guys did that."
The Rockets got the upper hand early in the final match, with the benefit of a 152-pound starting weight, which sent several of R-P's berst to the mat early. The first four bouts were six-minute wars, with the Rockets winning three of them, including an overtime decision for Thade Radosa over Nick Blanchard in the first bout.
However, from there it was all Whitehall. The Vikings ripped off the next 27 points to take a 30-9 lead, with pins by Shane Cook, Ira Jenkins and Nolan Taranko, a forfeit win by Dylan Osborn, and a dramatic overtime decision win for Ty Whalen over Connor Bloomstrom.
R-P won the next three matchups to stay alive - an Alex Chipman 10-9 come-from-behind decision over Aiden Weiler was a highlight - but Viking studs Max Brown and Marco Moore finished things off with pins.
"We knew after last year, they're going to come at us hard," R-P coach Matt Brink said. "There's no doubt about it. Our guys were as prepared as we can be. It's only been a couple of weeks, but they've got a really tough team this year and I know they're going to do really good."