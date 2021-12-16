MONTAGUE — Whitehall was its usual dominant self Wednesday night at the Montague Quad, routing two West Michigan Conference opponents. The Vikings beat Shelby 71-6 and blanked Ravenna 81-0.
Montague, meanwhile, romped over Ravenna 66-18 but took a disheartening 37-36 defeat to Shelby.
The Vikings, as they so often are against West Michigan Conference opposition, were overwhelming, only losing one match all night, and that coming after they'd taken a 65-0 lead over Shelby.
Many Whitehall wrestlers had great nights, but Nolan Taranko's was a focal point for the Vikings. He earned an impressive 15-4 major decision over Shelby's Nick Cano after splitting two matches against Cano last season.
"I was really proud of his effort," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. "I'm happy for him. He put a lot of time in in the off-season, so the work paid off, and that was nice to see."
As usual, Ira Jenkins spent very little time on the mat in earning two victories by pin. Jenkins' return from a summer arm injury was faster than expected; early indications had been that he would be back around the first of the year. However, Jenkins was cleared for contact just a few days prior to the season opener and has wasted no time dominating his opponents.
"He put a lot of hard work into his rehab," Zeerip said of Jenkins. "The doctors cleared him for full contact three days before the first meet. He missed football season so he was just really excited to get back out there and compete. Overall, he's looked really good."
Another Viking that has impressed early is senior Bradyn VanPatten, who cracked the MichiganGrappler rankings this week for the first time in his career. VanPatten, a full-time starter for the first time this year, stormed to a weight-class title in the Allegan Southwest Classic over the weekend and hasn't slowed down, as evidenced by two more wins Wednesday. He won one match by pin and the other by a major decision.
The Vikes' other two-time winners Wednesday were Dylan Osborn, Avery Jura, Ryne Christensen, Riley Buys, Ryan Goodrich, Aiden Weiler, Max Brown, Alec Pruett, Nick Blanchard and Shane Cook.
Cook scored two pin victories, as did Blanchard, Buys and Osborn. Brown earned a technical fall along with a forfeit win, Pruett had a major decision and a decision, and the remaining 2-0 Vikings each had a pin and a forfeit.
Expectations have been as high as ever at Whitehall early in the season after the Vikings made last year's Division 3 finals and returned state champs Brown and Jenkins, but Zeerip said the team has responded as the coaches have hoped.
"It's a new year and we just want them to go out there and have fun and not put too much pressure on themselves and just go compete in every match," Zeerip said. "If they do that, I think they'll be happy with themselves at the end of the year."
On Montague's side, the Wildcats were trending toward a 2-0 night when they earned pins in each of the first three bouts against Shelby, but just as they did in last year's district tournament, the Tigers came back to steal the win. While Montague was missing a couple of wrestlers they expect to have back by the time the two teams potentially meet again in the districts, it was still a bitter loss.
Things started getting away when the Tigers, already having posted consecutive decisions to get to 18-6, won three more bouts in a row to grab the lead. Montague got consecutive pins from Joe Winkleman and Jimmy Thommen to go ahead 30-19, but couldn't score again until the match was decided.
"We have to have some of the younger guys fight a little longer and understand situations, understand what a pin actually gives up," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "They're still learning that. A freshman might think, 'Oh, I lost the match', and we tell some of them, not getting pinned is a win sometimes, especially when we're trying to figure out a lineup and the best matchups."
Wildcat veterans Cale Coppess, Tristan Winkleblack and Chris Aebig each took care of business in their matches, all earning quick pins. However, some key toss-up matches went Shelby's way. Maddox said his younger wrestlers can learn from what went wrong.
"There's two things that can happen with a loss," Maddox said. "You either regret it and let it haunt you the rest of the year, or you can move forward. Hopefully some of our underclassmen learn from those situations and they kind of grow from them. That's what we're hoping for."
Montague should improve later in the season as the younger wrestlers gain experience and Kevin Roll returns from an elbow injury. Maddox said Roll is on course to return sometime next month to set the 'Cats up for a postseason run.
Aebig, Coppess and Winkleblack were among the 2-0 wrestlers for Montague Wednesday; Coppess recorded two pins while the other two had a forfeit win in addition to their Shelby pin. Landon Askins, Winkleman and Thommen were the three other 2-0 wrestlers for Montague.