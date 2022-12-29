Whitehall went 3-1 at Wednesday's Marge and Tate Invitational in Grandville, falling only to Division 1 #6 Temperance Bedford in the championship match, 46-21.
The Vikings previously beat Reeths-Puffer (57-13), Division 1 #9 Grandville (38-31) and Grand Haven (47-18).
The championship match was a tough one for the young Vikings, tangling with a strong Bedford squad with 10 ranked seniors on the roster. Still, coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip were impressed with the approach their team took to the mat.
"Of course we want to compete with teams like Bedford," Collin Zeerip said on the Vikings' Facebook page. "They're good, and they really wanted us after we beat them here last year. But I thought we wrestled them a lot closer than the scoreboard showed. Our young guys went out and challenged them."
Four Whitehall wrestlers who won against Bedford completed perfect 4-0 days with their wins: Darnell Mack, Wyatt Jenkins, Jackson Cook and Shane Cook. Nolan Taranko also scored a victory against Bedford. Shane Cook earned two of his wins by pin and another by technical fall, and Wyatt Jenkins pinned three opponents. Mack and Jackson Cook had a pin each.
Cody Manzo and Ryne Christensen each added 3-1 marks on the day.
Reeths-Puffer beat East Kentwood in another match following the loss to Whitehall, 61-18. The Rockets' full results had not been reported at press time.