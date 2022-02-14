WHITEHALL — Whitehall enjoyed its usual strong performance Saturday at the Division 2 individual districts, which the Vikings hosted. Four district champs highlighted Whitehall's 11 regional qualifiers. In addition, Reeths-Puffer qualified three wrestlers to the regionals.
The brothers Jenkins, Wyatt and Ira, made up half of the Vikes' district champs, winning at 160 and 285 pounds respectively and dominating their brackets. Both entered as the #1 seeds. Wyatt took a page out of Ira's playbook by pinning all three of his district opponents in the first period, while Ira earned his customary early pins in his first two matches before winning the title match by injury default. Ira Jenkins moved to 42-0 on the season with his wins.
Nick Blanchard and Shane Cook also earned titles after beginning the day seeded #1. Blanchard scored four pins in a large 171-pound bracket, the first three of which occurred in the first period of the match. Cook, who continued his impressive year by improving to 41-1, scored pins in all three of his matches as well.
The Vikings had three runners-up: Riley Buys at 130, Max Brown at 145 and Alec Pruett at 152. Brown and Pruett each entered the day as #1 seeds, while Buys was seeded #2.
Brown won a pair of matches by pin before dropping a 5-2 decision to Noah Ledford of Zeeland East in the title match. Pruett, too, lost a tough battle to a Chix wrestler in the finals, falling 7-6 to Martin Landes in his final match. Pruett earlier defeated teammate Darnell Mack in the semifinals, 3-1, and scored a pin in his first match. Buys won a pin and a close decision before dropping a 3-1 battle to Allendale's Harrison Meekhof in the finals.
Third-placers for Whitehall were Nolan Taranko at 103, Ryne Christensen at 119 and Mack. Taranko scored two pin victories and a decision on his way to third place, and Christensen won two decisions and a major decision. His only loss was a very close 9-8 match against top seed Roan Cooper of Fruitport in which Cooper scored a last-second takedown to swing the match. Mack's loss to Pruett was his only one of the day, as he earned a pin and two major decisions.
Bradyn VanPatten closed out Whitehall qualifiers with a fourth-place finish at 189. VanPatten won three matches, one by pin, one by major decision and a 7-3 decision over Keil Vandyken of Kenowa Hills in the blood round.
Dylan Osborn nearly joined his teammates at regionals, but lost a 7-5 heartbreaker to Riley Cuaz of Coopersville in the blood round.
For Reeths-Puffer, Ian Cook was the lone district champ, winning the title at 103. Cook won twice by pin before edging Hamilton's Malachi Kapenga 6-3 in the championship match.
Kaden Malotke finished second for the Rockets at 135, but had to squeak past Whitehall's Ryan Goodrich 7-4 in his first match to do it. Malotke scored a semifinal pin before falling short by injury default in the finals.
Parker Lindstrom was the Rockets' third qualifier, taking fourth at 160. He earned a major decision and a pin on the day.
Blood-round departures for R-P were Brayden Chase at 103; Nathan Reeves at 145; and Nathan Stafford at 285.