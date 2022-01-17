Whitehall had its most impressive day of the season so far at Saturday's Rockford Invitational, defeating three ranked teams on its way to the meet championship.
The Vikings topped Division 1 #7 Rockford in the championship dual, 37-25, taking a 25-10 lead and hanging on from there. Ryan Goodrich and Aiden Weiler were able to finish the dual with wins after the Rams had come back to pull within 28-25.
The Vikings started the day with a 33-22 win over Division 2 #7 Middleville, a very tough matchup.
“From 119 to 152 (pounds), these guys are as good as anybody,” Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. “It was everyone’s job to limit bonus points and to chase bonus points where we could.”
Middleville rode that edge to an early 12-3 lead, but the Vikings stormed back behind their own strength - the upper weights. Wyatt Jenkins sparked a Viking run with a pin, and Ira Jenkins and Shane Cook added their own pins as Whitehall built an insurmountable lead.
Whitehall also defeated Forest Hills Eastern, 66-3, and dispatched Division 2 #4 Stevensville Lakeshore in an impressive 41-25 win.
Viking stars Ira Jenkins, Max Brown and Shane Cook all went 4-0 at the tournament. Jenkins, as usual, dispatched all his opponents by pin, and Cook had three pins and a major decision. Brown fought out three decision victories and scored one pin. Nick Blanchard added a 3-0 record, with two pins and a decision.
”This was a huge day for us," Viking coach Justin Zeerip said. "We answered a lot of questions about who we are and what we’re about as a team today. I’m really proud with how hard all of the kids competed and got behind each other.”