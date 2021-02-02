Whitehall’s string of GMAA and district titles ended last season at the hands of Reeths-Puffer, and the Vikings will be looking to start new streaks this winter, as long as they get a season.
The Vikings lost another impressive senior class, including three-time all-state wrestler Kayleb Venema, as well as lineup mainstays Jarrean Sargent and Julian Pruett. However, as Whitehall does, it’s also bringing back an accomplished group of athletes that will make starting new streaks a very manageable proposition.
Headlining the returnees are two-time all-state juniors Max Brown and Ira Jenkins. Both should have huge years for the Vikes. Whitehall also brings back a slew of state qualifiers. Jacob Haynes, Nick Blanchard, Marco Moore and Aiden Weiler are returning qualifiers, and the Vikings also bring in another state qualifier in Ty Whalen, a junior who moved to Whitehall; Whalen placed fourth at 113 pounds in the New Jersey state meet last year.
Conference champs Riley Buys and Connor Young, regional qualifier Kris Dowdell, Dylan Osborn, and Shane Cook are also among the Vikings’ key returnees. There’s no shortage of experienced talent on hand for coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip.
Because of all that talent, expectations are high. Justin Zeerip said the team’s goal is to win another West Michigan Conference title and reach the team state finals in Division 3.
“We (will) know that we have had a successful season if we are competing to the best of our ability and we are having fun,” Zeerip said.
The off-season of COVID-19 was, of course, rough on the Vikings, but Justin Zeerip said the wrestlers have responded well to the challenges it presented. Whitehall has a strong core of leadership to lean on in this season unlike any other: Dowdell, Haynes, Moore, Young and veteran Matthew Goodrich all are experienced seniors. Zeerip said Brown, Blanchard, Whalen and Jenkins all provide that kind of leadership from the junior class as well.
“It has been difficult to have meetings via Zoom and communicate through our group chat instead of seeing our athletes face to face,” Zeerip said. “It has been difficult also to be delayed a couple of times since November. Our wrestlers have responded great to these challenges and this adversity will make them into better people.”
If the season is held, the Vikings have lined up a challenging schedule. The slate, prior to the most recent postponement, included top-flight competition like Lowell, Rockford, Grandville, Allendale, Stevensville Lakeshore and Pine River. That’s on top of an expected WMC challenge from Hart, which made the state quarterfinals last year, and, of course, the anticipated battle with the Rockets at the GMAA.
“We are really trying to challenge our guys,” Zeerip said.