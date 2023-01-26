Whitehall kept its West Michigan Conference unbeaten streak going with wins over Hart and Hesperia Wednesday night at a home tri.
The Vikings beat Hart 47-18 and Hesperia 53-15. Whitehall won all but three of the bouts against Hart, but a hard-nosed Pirate team limited the Vikes to four pins.
Jackson Cook, Shane Cook and Wyatt Jenkins led eight Vikings to earn 2-0 records by each recording a pair of pins. Ryan Goodrich scored a technical fall and a major decision. Caden Varela, Ryne Christensen, Blake English and Darnell Mack each also earned 2-0 records.