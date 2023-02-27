KALAMAZOO — Whitehall may not yet be at the top of the heap, but the Vikings sent the clearest message yet Saturday that they're here to stay among the elite in the state.

Whitehall made its second appearance in the Division 3 championship match in three years with a thrilling 40-27 win over Algonac in the state semifinals, falling to superpower Dundee in the championship round 60-18. It was Dundee's sixth straight D-3 title; armed with an amazing eight regional champions, its team was ranked second across all divisions by Michigan Grappler and is considered among the top 20 teams in the country.

"I feel like the kids worked super hard all year," Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. "They're just a great group. We came into the season ranked around seventh, and to finish in the top two, it was pretty remarkable. We definitely exceeded expectations."

The Vikings' biggest wins traditionally feature an unheralded wrestler delivering a big win, and the semifinal triumph over Algonac was no exception. Things were largely unfolding according to script through nine bouts, and Whitehall was trailing 21-18 when Blake English took the mat against top-5 ranked David Clemons at 144 pounds. However, English tore up the script by pulling off a spectacular first-period pin of Clemons, sending the Whitehall bench - and the crowd - into hysterics.

"I couldn't tell you what I did, or what I saw at the time," senior Shane Cook said. "I was just amped up. I was jumping around screaming...He really won us that dual. Obviously it's a team effort and everybody did their part, but he did something that nobody saw coming."

After English's win gave Whitehall a 24-21 lead, Darnell Mack delivered an expected pin at 150, and when Ryan Goodrich defeated Mark Romanowski 9-1 at 157, all of a sudden the Vikings had clinched the dual.

Also delivering wins in that matchup were the Cooks, Jackson and Shane, as well as Blake Morningstar and Ryne Christensen. Jackson Cook's win was less unexpected than English's but no less important, as he scored five consecutive points in the final minute to knock off regional champion Reid Hiltunen in the first bout of the dual, at 190, by a 7-3 score.

"We talked to the guys about going down swinging, and Jackson Cook went for it all there the last 10 to 15 seconds," Zeerip said.

The win sent Whitehall on to face Dundee, just as it did in 2021. However, things were far different this year, as the Vikings were able to enjoy the moment with all of their fans. The 2021 state tournament was wrestled under the shadow of COVID-19 precautions, and few fans were in the stands.

"We had all the fans (this time)," Shane Cook said. "It was just the whole thing. I just had to take it in, one dual at a time. It was just a great experience overall."

The Vikes were able to move ahead 12-0 to start the finals dual, taking advantage of Dundee's one weak spot in the lineup, the higher weights. Morningstar and Shane Cook scored back-to-back pins in the first two bouts. (Dundee did not have a regional qualifier above 165 pounds; that it couldn't be stopped anyway is a mark of how impressive its lighter wrestlers are.)

From there, Dundee's buzzsaws sliced through Whitehall wrestlers over and over, scoring an amazing seven consecutive pins to clinch the match. Mack was finally able to extend his matchup to the full six minutes at 150. Jackson Cook earned his second victory of the day, by pin, in the final bout of the championship.

Coach Justin Zeerip, as he did two years ago, said the coaches didn't worry much about the outcome of the finals, given what they were up against, and told the Vikings to enjoy themselves.

"We just tell our kids to go out and enjoy it and have fun," Zeerip said. "They're one of the top teams in the country. We just wanted the kids to go out and enjoy it and wrestle hard."

Whitehall did indeed enjoy itself. For the Cook twins in particular, each recording pin victories in the finals in their last match as teammates - both will wrestle for individual championships this weekend - was a sweet finish.

"Football didn't end the way we wanted it to, but I feel like that's kind of redeemed now that we made the state finals and we got ourselves a little wooden mitten," Shane Cook said. "That was just great to experience that, especially with my brother."

Five Vikings, the Cooks included, will be wrestling at Ford Field this weekend, so their seasons are not yet over. Justin Zeerip said Whitehall rested Sunday and planned another week of preparation for those who will be in the individual finals.

"It's kind of up to them, but we'll also motivate them individually and hope we finish with five all-staters and a couple state champs," Zeerip said.