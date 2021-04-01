KALAMAZOO — While Whitehall didn't quite attain the ultimate goal of a state championship Tuesday at Wings Event Center, the Vikings took a huge step in that direction by making the team finals match for the first time in program history.
Whitehall, seeded #2, defeated #7 seed Hart 41-23 and then downed #3 Alma 37-29 to reach the finals before falling to top seed Dundee 55-17.
Whitehall had finished second in the state once before, in 1984 in Class C behind New Lothrop. But that was in the old individual-based scoring format to determine a team state champion. This was the first time a Viking team had wrestled a single opponent with a championship on the line.
"That was the goal coming in, to make school history and make the finals," Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. "I'm super proud of our team. The finals, we obviously came up a little short there, but our guys fought super hard. That was the message the whole time was to give your best effort, have a great attitude and see what we can do today."
The run also completed Whitehall's redemption arc after last year's postseason was truncated by a district loss to Reeths-Puffer.
"The upset last year was definitely a bit of motivation for this year," junior Ira Jenkins said. "I'm really proud of this team."
The title was always a long shot going against Dundee, one of the top couple of dozen wrestling teams in the entire country, let alone Michigan, and now a three-time state champ. Zeerip said he and brother Justin told the team to soak in the experience of wrestling in the finals more so than worrying about the outcome.
Still, even in defeat, there were huge bright spots. One of them came right away in the first bout of the finals, where Max Brown faced Dundee's Austin Fietz and pulled off a dramatic overtime win, 5-2. Brown entered the individual state tournament seeded #2, with Fietz seeded #1. It's a match that could potentially play out again in those finals.
"It just kind of shows where he's at," Zeerip said of Brown's win. "Fietz is seeded first and Max is seeding second. We'll keep improving and keep getting better these next couple of days."
Marco Moore earned another win for Whitehall at 145 pounds over Austin Jaworski to put the Vikes up 6-0, but Dundee didn't let things get much more interesting than that. The other Vikings scored bonus-point wins in each of the next four matchups to take the lead for good.
Shane Cook took a win by forfeit at 215 for Whitehall, and Ira Jenkins also picked up a win, defeating Kaiden Hubbell by technical fall. It was the first time since Jenkins' first match of the year (an 8-2 decision win against Lowell star Carter Blough) that he hadn't pinned his opponent; he nearly had Hubbell pinned at one point of their battle, but was ruled out of bounds on the attempt.
Jenkins had harbored hopes of making a run at the state record for consecutive pin victories, which he would have had a chance to break sometime next season. (His dad Thomas said that he could still have an outside shot at it if he pins his way through the state tournament and gets enough matches next year.)
"I'm definitely disappointed about that," Jenkins said. "I had a goal of pinning all the way through this year, with the exception of my first match. That was a goal. It kind of sucks that it happened like that, but it is what it is."
The disappointment of 'only' winning by dominating technical fall aside, Jenkins was thrilled to be part of a history-making Whitehall team.
"It's definitely great for our school," Jenkins said. "This team's been special since it was all coming together in middle school, the same collective group. We all train together and stuff. Ever since the start, we knew we had something special, and we definitely made the most of it today."
The semifinal match against Alma was close most of the way, with the lead changing hands in five consecutive bouts at one point. Alma grabbed an early lead, but Nick Blanchard gave the Vikes the edge with a pin at 152. Connor Young and Jenkins each retook the lead for Whitehall with pins in their matchups, and Cook added a pin at 285 to provide some cushion.
The match came down to the final bout, with Riley Buys taking the mat at 130 needing only to not get pinned to secure the win. Buys did that and more for the Vikings, defeating Josiah Baltierra 9-3 to end the match and secure history.
"Riley Buys, winning it at the end there, did phenomenal," Zeerip said. "The dual kind of didn't go as planned, but we were just super proud of our guys. They found a way to win. It was a great dual."
Whitehall opened the day with a dominating performance against conference foe Hart. The match began at 130, and Buys' 7-5 overtime win over Hart's Koy Bronkema set the tone. Aiden Weiler, Brown, Moore, Blanchard, Jacob Haynes and Young followed with wins to give Whitehall a commanding 29-0 edge at the halfway mark, and the lead got to 41-3 later before Hart reeled off some victories at the lower weights to shrink the final margin.
Many of the Vikings' top wrestlers will be back next season, so there's optimism Whitehall can make another trip to Kalamazoo next February.
"It's kind of nice we have so many all-state guys coming back so we can keep developing," Jenkins said. "We'll have new guys joining the team. With a little bit of work, we'll be right back again."