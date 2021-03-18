MONTAGUE — Whitehall didn't waste time returning to the top of the district Wednesday night, routing Shelby 83-0 in the finals match, which saw the vast majority of matches end in first-period pins.
The Vikings, who saw a lengthy string of district titles end last year when they were in Division 2 and lost to Reeths-Puffer in the semifinals, have used that loss all year as motivation, and now that the postseason is here, it was easy to see how focused the Whitehall wrestlers were.
"We always focus on the postseason no matter what," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. "I think that Reeths-Puffer dual last year has definitely motivated us all year long. It's lit a fire under us all year. At the end of the day, we're just trying to take it one match a time in each dual and the results will take care of themselves."
That was certainly the case Wednesday. Aiden Weiler opened the finals match with a technical fall win over Lorenzo Rodriguez, and the Vikings earned pins at every other weight class except for two wins by forfeit.
Senior Matthew Goodrich had one of those pins, over Ben Cederquist, and said the team wasn't specifically aiming for pins, but that they did want a shutout.
"We came in and decided, why not try to shut them out?" Goodrich said. "And that's just the way it happened. One (point) away from a perfect score, so we did pretty well."
The pins came in rapid-fire fashion, too, with the traditional pre-bout handshake barely out of the way before pins were called in many cases. Max Brown, Marco Moore, Nick Blanchard and Jacob Haynes got quick pins to start it off, and after a forfeit, Kris Dowdell, Ira Jenkins and Gabe Reavey kept the run going.
Another forfeit came and went, and Ty Whalen, Kyren Bluhm, Goodrich and Riley Buys polished things off with four more pins.
Whitehall has so much depth on its team, Zeerip said, that the matches often almost become like an extension of practices.
"Every day in the room, they have good workout partners," Zeerip said. "They're going hard to make each other better every day. I think that helps when we get to the matches in competition."
Whitehall advanced to next week's regionals, which will be hosted by the winner of the Orchard View district, which will be wrestled Thursday (likely either the Cardinals or Unity Christian). While there will be capable foes there, like potentially Kent City and Comstock Park, no one besides the #3 Vikings will be ranked, making them favorites.
Of course, the round-by-round focus of Whitehall is such that Goodrich claimed not to even know who was in Whitehall's region.
"I honestly don't know who's in our region, but I think we'll do pretty well and hopefully make a good run at state," Goodrich said.
In the preceding semifinal match, Montague's record-breaking team season (its 23 wins was a program best) came to a disappointing end as the Wildcats lost 39-31 to Shelby.
The Wildcats were down a couple of their top wrestlers - Jimmy Thommen has a concussion, coach Kris Maddox said, and Adam Baird was out sick - but Maddox still felt the dual got away from them. Shelby won several swing matchups.
"We had a couple guys down, but we should've won that dual," Maddox said. "We really should've. It's disappointing to end on that note, but hopefully we can use that for hunger and drive."
Montague seemed to be off to an excellent start early on with easy wins by Aidan Perreault, Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack to go ahead 15-0. However, the Tigers scored three straight close wins by decision, one of them in overtime, then a Shelby pin tied things up and a forfeit put the visitors ahead. Aaron Rolf scored a pin in the next bout, but Shelby got a forfeit and two more pins in the next three matchups to clinch it. Chris Aebig and Landon Askins each won matches to close things out.
Those three straight decisions that got Shelby on the board were what likely swung the match, and Maddox chalked it up to missed opportunities, adding that the team's success all year might have actually backfired in a way.
"I think part of having such a successful year, it might have been a deterrent for our kids to think they had something to lose," Maddox said. "Really, with such a young team, we have to wrestle to win and take these opportunities. We try preaching that, and we talk about mindset and stuff like that. I think they put the pressure on themselves a little bit to keep winning, unfortunately, and it showed a little bit."
With that pressure now lifted, Maddox hopes for better things from his wrestlers when individual tournament action begins Saturday.
"They're ready to refocus themselves as an individual and be a little selfish, I guess, with their own needs," Maddox said. "We'll all still be in the practice room and that's a good thing. We'll still build upon the team. It'll take some pressure off the guys to let things fly and try stuff. You look at it, we graduate one senior and everyone else comes back. We'll have four juniors next year. We have a real young team. It was a good ride while it lasted."