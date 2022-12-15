Whitehall didn't have much trouble dispatching Fremont and Montague Wednesday night at the West Michigan Conference-opening Fremont Quad, but that didn't stop the night from being memorable.
It was the first time Whitehall coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip faced off against their dad Craig, who has coached the Packers the past few seasons and led them to a Division 2 regional championship last year.
The kids didn't take it easy on the old man, as their Vikings rolled to a 54-17 win in that matchup. Whitehall also beat Montague 61-12.
Several Vikings went 2-0 on the night, including Ryan Goodrich, Jackson Cook and Shane Cook, who each pinned both their opponents. Cody Manzo, Max Krukowski and Blake English each scored one pin as they went 2-0, and Ryne Christensen also scored a pair of wins.
For Montague, which lost to Fremont 54-30 in its other match, Tristan Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen and Chris Aebig each went 2-0. Thommen earned a pair of pin victories and Aebig had one pin. In girls' action, Natalie Bassett and Emma Pendell each went undefeated.