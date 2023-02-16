KENT CITY — Whitehall didn't let a nine-point deficit in Wednesday's regional semifinal match against Kent City slow it down, rallying to knock off the host Eagles 46-27 before routing Tri-County 68-12 to earn its seventh regional championship in eight seasons.

The Vikings will make their seemingly annual trip to Kalamazoo for the state quarterfinals next Friday, with their opponent to be announced Sunday when the wrestling seeding committee announces its ranking of the eight regional champions. Whitehall is ranked #4 in Division 3 by MichiganGrappler.

"Against Kent City, some of those (bouts at) the lighter weights, they did a good job of limiting bonus points and staying off our backs," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. "Kent City's got a lot of tough kids down low, and we knew it was a tall task. But I thought in both duals tonight, our kids wrestled hard across the board, so I'm really proud of them."

Kent City's impressive lineup of wrestlers at the lower weights was always the Vikings' biggest obstacle to the regional title, and the Eagles backed it up by reeling off several wins there to go ahead 27-18. Whitehall won the first two matches of the night by forfeit at 215 and 285 pounds, but Ryne Christensen's pin over Max Afton at 138 was the Vikings' only win in the first seven bouts that were contested on the mat.

Shane Cook stayed undefeated with two more wins on the night. He said Christensen's win, which halted a 21-0 Kent City scoring run, was a big one to swing the momentum.

"Ryne kind of flipped that motivation for us," Cook said. "He got that first pin that kind of got everybody rolling again."

Kent City earned another pin after Christensen's win, but that was its last win of the dual. Blake English scored a 9-0 major decision, and Darnell Mack, Ryan Goodrich and Wyatt Jenkins reeled off consecutive pins to put things away. Jackson Cook closed the dual with a forfeit win.

The Tri-County matchup got out of hand quickly, as the Vikings earned pins in the first five bouts. Shane Cook, Cody Manzo, Liam Waller, Nolan Taranko and Max Krukowski each scored six points for the team.

"When you can start getting a lot of pins, it just gets a lot of momentum for the kids on the bench," Zeerip said. "The rest of the team, they feed off of that."

The Cook twins, Jackson and Shane, said the team mantra is to celebrate each point like the Vikings have just won the Super Bowl. It creates a strong atmosphere even when Whitehall is dominating a dual, as it often does.

"It gives you a lot of energy when you take somebody down," Shane Cook said. "You just hear a large crowd cheering for you."

After the stiring of pins, Caden Varela won by decision, then Christensen, English and Mack ripped off pins. Goodrich won a bout by technical fall. Wyatt Jenkins and Jackson Cook each pinned their opponents to finish off Viking scoring.

Winning regional titles never gets old, but Whitehall is looking at its latest trip south as a business trip. The Vikings felt like they let a winnable match slip away in last year's Division 2 semifinals against Goodrich, and now that they're back in D-3 they have every intention of reversing that outcome and returning to the championship match as they did in 2021.

"We talk about it as a team all the time, kind of reflecting on last year," coach Collin Zeerip said. "Obviously things didn't end the way we wanted (last year), and hopefully we can come back with some great bench energy, a great week of practice and put our best foot forward."

"I think every match, every dual is going to be tight," Shane Cook added. "Every match is going to come down to a couple points. We're going to need everybody to fight hard. We can't give up bonus points. We've got to chase bonus points. We've got to have good energy."