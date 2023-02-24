KALAMAZOO — Whitehall wrestling kept their season alive Friday afternoon, taking down Gladstone in the team quarterfinals, 48-24.

The day started off a bit rough for the Vikings, as Max Krukowski fell in the opening match at 120 pounds by pin. Though that one didn’t go their way, the fight that Krukowski showed – lasting well into the third period – set the narrative for the remainder of the dual.

“I’m really proud of our kids. I thought they put forth their best effort and wrestled really hard,” Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. “We got bonus points when we needed them and some kids were having to fight off their backs.”

Taking on Gladstone wasn’t the only challenge Whitehall faced. Some wrestlers on the Vikings’ roster were asked to cut weight, dropping into different classes than they were accustomed to.

“Every single one of our guys did great, even with some of them cutting weight and dropping back a class,” Zeerip said. “They got us into the best position to win.”

Once Nolan Taranko stepped on the mat at 126 and pinned his opponent in under a minute, the Vikings gained huge momentum that carried them to five straight wins. Caden Varela followed Taranko’s pin with one of his own. Ryne Christensen earned a win by major decision at 138 and Blake English and Darnell Mack won the next two matches by decision.

Before they knew it, Whitehall owned a 22-6 lead over Gladstone.

The Braves were able to earn back some points with three victories by pin the rest of the way, but that wasn’t enough to match the Vikings’ energy; those pins merely interrupted strings of victories for Whitehall.

Ryan Goodrich, Wyatt Jenkins, Jackson Cook, Shane Cook and Cody Manzo all earned wins to wrap up the day. Shane Cook and Manzo wrapped up their matches in less than two minutes, taking their Gladstone counterparts down by pin.

The win for Shane Cook is nothing out of the ordinary, improving his mark to an imposing 51-0. That kind of leadership is something that Zeerip doesn’t take for granted.

“They (Cook and his senior teammates) do a great job leading by example and leading vocally,” Zeerip said. “All of them got bonus points and I’m excited to see them wrestle tomorrow.”

In the end, Whitehall prevailed with little to no trouble, turning their sights to a matchup with the #2 seed Algonac Muskrats in the semifinals.

“Algonac is a really good team. There’s a reason they’re the #2 seed coming in,” Zeerip said of the Vikes’ next opponent. “They’re experienced and we know it. We just need all of our guys to go out and limit bonus points while scoring as many of our own as we can.”