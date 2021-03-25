KENT CITY — Whitehall blasted Comstock Park Wednesday night in the Division 3 regional wrestling finals, 70-6, to claim the title and return to Wings Event Center for the final eight.
The Vikings received a bye after Orchard View, their semifinal opponent, withdrew from the tournament over COVID-19 protocols. Whitehall then routed the Panthers after they defeated Kent City in the other semifinal.
The only drama of the evening came when a power outage hit the Kent City gym during the finals, forcing the teams to relocate to the Eagles' wrestling room to finish up the meet.
Ty Whalen was the individual star of the night, scoring his 100th career victory by pinning Matthew Pahman. Whalen's 100 wins combines his Whitehall wins with victories from his previous school, Byron Center.
Nick Blanchard opened the finals match with a technical fall win, and the Vikings went on to win every single bout wrestled, giving up six points on a forfeit late in the match.
After Blanchard's win, Jacob Haynes added another technical fall, and Connor Young, Ira Jenkins and Shane Cook scored pins sandwiched around a close decision win by Kris Dowdell.
From there, the Vikings won three matchups by forfeit, and Dylan Osborn scored a technical fall as well.