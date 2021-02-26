WHITEHALL — Whitehall dominated its home wrestling quad Friday night, defeating two highly-ranked foes.
The Vikings beat Allendale 48-21 and topped Kingsley 49-15; both are in the top 10 in their respective divisions. Whitehall also routed Kelloggsville 84-0.
Several Whitehall wrestlers went 3-0. Max Brown had the final bout of the night and impressively knocked off Division 2 top-ranked Cristian Perez of Allendale by major decision. Marco Moore and Ira Jenkins each had three pins, and Jacob Haynes, Shane Cook and Matthew Goodrich each had two. Nick Blanchard and Connor Young also went 3-0 on the night, and Aiden Weiler was 2-0.