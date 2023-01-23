MONTAGUE — Whitehall coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip weren't available for Saturday's GMAA wrestling tournament in Montague, but that didn't come close to stopping the Vikings from rolling to their 16th title in 17 years.

The Zeerips had a family wedding in Ohio Saturday, so assistant coach Craig Christensen looked after the shop for the weekend.

"I'm sure that they're dancing," Christensen said. "They're cutting a rug. I'm just kidding. Justin and I talk on the phone all the time and in fact, my phone's buzzing right now. I would imagine that it's probably him. Those guys love Whitehall wrestling so much and I'm sure it killed them to not be here today."

Christensen oversaw an easy Whitehall victory, as the team scored 242.5 points to the 157 managed by runner-up Reeths-Puffer. Montague took fourth place with 108 points.

Whitehall had finalists in 10 of the 14 weight classes, and three of those finalists - Wyatt Jenkins, Shane Cook and Jackson Cook - earned championships, at 165, 190 and 285 pounds respectively. Each of the three won all of their matches by pin.

Jenkins said the team's success in the tournament over the years stems from its businesslike approach to it.

"It's a business trip," Jenkins said. "We come here and perform, we leave. That's how it works."

While Whitehall would have liked to see more wrestlers come out on top, the number of finalists the Vikings had surely was a result of the grueling schedule they faced in the early part of the season. Christensen echoed a statement often given by former coach Cliff Sandee when he said that the program approaches each third of a season differently, and the GMAA marks the end of one segment.

"The first third of our season is just a buzzsaw," Christensen said. "We come in here and our guys have four, five, six losses, unless you're the Cooks. But they're all to (teams like) Temperance Bedford and Rockford. This is kind of the middle third of our season, where I guess the difficulty of the schedule might back off a little bit, but I'll tell you, individuals in this tournament are as good as anybody."

Several of the Whitehall runners-up fell in the finals to other area wrestlers. One of the highlight matches of the day saw Darnell Mack and Tristan Winkleblack battle into overtime of the 150-pound finals before Winkleblack was able to score a two-point takedown and earn the win. The two rivals and friends embraced on the mat afterward to celebrate a job well done by both.

Another area finals battle saw Kaden Malotke of Reeths-Puffer defeat Ryne Christensen, the assistant coach's son, 11-4. Malotke's win pushed his record to 36-1 on the season. Rockets' coach Jared Fleming said the victory was Malotke's first tournament title as a high school wrestler.

Caden Varela took second at 132 after dropping a finals match to Montague's Chris Aebig in a 15-9 battle. Shane Cook pinned R-P's Nathan Stafford in the second period of another area finals match. Stafford was the only one of Cook's opponents to push him into the second minute, much less the second period.

Christensen found himself most impressed, though, by some of the younger Vikings, who performed well on their first big tournament stage.

"One of the things that we just talked about, trying to imagine the themselves that exist right now versus the themselves who existed a month ago," Christensen said. "Everybody kind of gets perspective of how far they've come... We're really freshman-heavy, and they all just fought so hard. I'm thinking of Max Krukowski, who didn't get the placement that he wanted (he took fourth), but just grinding through matches. We're really proud of the young guys."

Other runners-up for Whitehall included Nolan Taranko at 120, Caden Varela at 132, Blake English at 144, Ryan Goodrich at 157 and Blake Morningstar at 215.

Cody Manzo was third at 106, Liam Waller was fourth at 113 and Thayden Reed was fourth at 165 to round out the placers for Whitehall.

Christensen, who has coached in one capacity or another at Whitehall for 25 years in addition to previous coaching experience at R-P and Allendale, said he enjoys coaching more for the kids and the relationships built than for the wrestling itself. He noted that three of his college teammates and one of his former assistant coaches from his R-P days were at Saturday's meet.

"We were talking today and I don't know how coaches coach for 30 years," Christensen said. "It's just so exhausting. But I'll tell you what, you get to hang out with Shane Cook and Jackson Cook and Nolan Taranko and Max Krukowski. It keeps you young. Our kids, we're so lucky. They're always so respectful. They work so hard."

Reeths-Puffer joined Whitehall in having three city champions. In addition to Malotke, Jake Rozycki (113) and Ian Cook (126) came away with titles. Rozycki, a freshman, fought off a tough challenge from Fruitport's Kyle Holt in the finals to win 16-10. Cook had less trouble, pinning his first three foes before recording a shutout win in the finals to earn his second consecutive championship.

"They did a tremendous job and took care of business against some tough competition," Fleming said.

The Rockets had one other finalist in Sage Secrest, who took second at 165, dropping a tough 5-2 decision to Muskegon Catholic's Easten Cook. Owen Schab (144), Nathan Reeves (150) and Brayden Chase (106) each placed fourth.

Montague had a pair of champions, with Winkleblack and Aebig on top. Aebig is early in a return from a hiatus of close to three weeks as he dealt with a concussion. Coach Kris Maddox said Aebig's performance was especially impressive in that context.

"I think maybe Chris drops some matches here and there that he shouldn't to some people over the years, so he kind of flies under that radar, but when it comes to battling, Chris steps up," Maddox said. "You could call him a gamer. Come game day he's ready to compete no matter who it is. If the guy is a returning state champ, or whatever he is, he's going to battle."

Winkleblack, meanwhile, has the talent, Maddox believes, to win a state championship. He was all-state last season and is taking aim at the top spot this time around. Maddox added that he does not know the last time the Wildcats had a two-time city champion prior to Winkleblack accomplishing the feat Saturday.

Montague had four other placers. Joe Winkleman and Jimmy Thommen were third at 285 and 113 respectively, and Fletcher Thommen and Michael Moore were fourth at 138 and 157 respectively. There were some tough losses in there, but Maddox said he thinks the tournament makes his athletes better.

"Those are the matches we want," Maddox said. "That's why we wrestle in this tournament. It's great to have the opportunity to see some of the best guys in the county."