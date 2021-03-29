LANSING — Whitehall set a new school record at Saturday's Division 3 individual regionals at Lansing Sexton, qualifying 11 wrestlers to the state meet.
The Vikings got all but two of their regional qualifiers to the state meet, including four regional champions.
Unbeaten Ira Jenkins continued to go scorched-earth on his competition at 215 pounds, pinning all three of his opponents within 50 seconds, including Comstock Park's James Pefley in the title match. Max Brown, also a top seed, had to work a bit harder, but also earned a regional title at 140, winning all three of his matches by decision. He capped the day with a 6-0 win over Portland's Trent Trierweiler.
Nick Blanchard took the top spot at 152, earning two of his three wins by pin. Only teammate Alec Pruett, who Blanchard beat 3-1 in the semifinals, prevented a clean sweep of pins. Shane Cook won the regional title at 285, also scoring two pin victories.
Two more Vikings reached the regional finals and took second place. Ty Whalen fought into overtime at 112 to defeat D'Angelo Campas of Corunna, 4-2, in the semifinals to earn his spot in the finals. Marco Moore edged Tyler Schofield of Ovid-Elsie 5-2 in the semifinals on his way to second place.
Four Whitehall wrestlers placed third. Matthew Goodrich earned his state spot at 119 by defeating his teammate Kyren Bluhm in the blood round, one of his three wins on the day. The others both came against Portland's Ethan Webert.
Jacob Haynes was third at 160 and avenged his lone loss of the day by pinning Kyle Petrie of Lake Odessa Lakewood in the third-place match. Connor Young took third at 171, edging Matthew Massman of Belding in the third-place match 5-3.
Kris Dowdell rounded out third-place finishers, earning consecutive decision wins to end a 3-1 day at 189.
Pruett placed fourth at 152 despite the loss to Blanchard, beating Tsion Hawkins of Comstock Park 8-5 in the blood round.
In addition to Bluhm, Riley Buys also saw his season ended at the regionals. He posted an 0-2 record.