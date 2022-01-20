WHITEHALL — With just a couple weeks left until the postseason, Whitehall looks to be operating at peak form.
The Vikings showed as much Wednesday night with another dominant effort at a home quad. Whitehall defeated the #2 team in the West Michigan Conference, Hart, by a 60-12 margin, and also routed Mason County Central 66-7.
Montague also competed at the quad, downing Mason County Central 54-26 but losing to Hart 46-29 after leading 29-9 at one point.
The individual highlight of the night was Viking senior Max Brown earning his 150th career victory when he took a forfeit win against the Spartans. He also won by forfeit against Hart to complete an easy 2-0 night.
"It was nice to do it in front of the hometown (fans) at our first home meet of the year and on senior night," Brown said. "I couldn't have asked for a better time. For sure a big milestone in my wrestling career."
The Vikes vaulted up to #2 in the state rankings this week after an impressive Rockford Invitational championship that saw Whitehall dispatch three ranked opponents. Brown said his team "put it all together" at that event.
"We wrestle a lot of individual (tournaments), and a little bit of duals, but in that tournament we came together as a team," Brown said. "That was a huge confidence-booster for us, seeing everybody do their part and wrestle as one unit. It really is a team sport, and that was huge for us."
On Wednesday, meanwhile, Whitehall made short work of the Pirates, jumping to a 19-0 lead and never looking back. Even the defeats were positive for Whitehall, especially a 4-3 overtime battle between the Pirates' Mason Cantu and Alec Pruett, both all-state wrestlers. The match can only help Pruett as he takes aim at another all-state honor next month.
"He can hang with the best kids in the state," Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said of Pruett. "Mason is one of the best kids in the state, a state runner-up. It's just a little self-belief, that he proved to himself that he can compete with the best guys day in and day out."
Several of those best guys are on Pruett's own team and turned in strong nights. Ira Jenkins earned his customary two first-period pin victories, and Shane Cook joined him with a pin and a technical fall; Nolan Taranko also had a pin and a technical fall. Caden Varela had a pin and a major decision, and Riley Buys and Wyatt Jenkins each recorded a pin and a decision. Aiden Weiler and Nick Blanchard also went 2-0 with a pin each.
"We felt like we wrestled really well," Zeerip said. "Hart is obviously always a formidable opponent and coach (Brad) Altland does a great job. I felt like we wrestled really well and kept the momentum and the ball rolling after this last weekend. We came out and competed hard."
The Vikings' #2 ranking, combined with the fact that no one else in their regional is ranked, lines them up for a deep postseason run, one that might even end with a second straight state finals trip and battle with titan Lowell. Of course, Whitehall knows it won't get there if it doesn't keep its focus where it should be.
"It's just kind of a reflection of how they wrestled this past weekend, but at the end of the day you still have to go wrestle the matches," Zeerip said of the #2 spot. "Rankings are great, but at the end of the day it's just another number. We just have to keep getting better and keep improving and hopefully we have that high ranking at the end of the year."
The Wildcats jumped out to a 29-9 lead on Hart in their own dual behind their strong lower weight classes, but unfortunately couldn't win any more bouts after that as the Pirates stormed back for the win. Montague made up for the loss with an easy win over MCC.
Jimmy Thommen and Kevin Roll each won a pair of pins for Montague, and Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack notched a pin and a forfeit win each.