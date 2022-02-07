MONTAGUE — Whitehall's ownership of the West Michigan Conference continued Saturday at the league tournament in Montague, where the Vikings scored 239 team points to secure their eighth consecutive outright title.
Montague finished a strong third place, scoring 121.5 points.
The Vikings had a wrestler in the finals of 12 of the 14 weight classes and sent six of those to the top of the podium. 285-pound senior Ira Jenkins led the way, winning his fourth WMC title with a pair of pin victories. Jenkins spent only a minute and 17 seconds on the mat to earn his title.
Shane Cook also earned two quick pins to win the title at 215, and Nick Blanchard scored a pin and a decision win at 171. Ira's brother Wyatt pinned top seed Derek Thompson of Ravenna in the finals for his second pin and the 160-pound title, and Alec Pruett earned a pin and a decision at 152 to earn his title. Riley Buys scored a pin and a major decision to win at 130.
Viking runners-up were Ryan Goodrich at 135; Aiden Weiler at 140; Max Brown at 145; Dylan Osborn at 112; and Ryne Christensen at 119.
Montague's third-place finish was a strong one, although the day could have gone even better. Coach Kris Maddox said the Wildcats had leads in six different semifinal matches that they ended up losing.
"I was a little disappointed in that round but felt overall we performed as expected," Maddox said. "Many of those matchups we will see again this week. We look to rebound from those losses when it really counts on Wednesday and Saturday."
The Wildcats had two WMC champions, as Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack won at 135 and 140 respectively. Coppess won by technical fall and major decision in his matches, not surrendering a point in either one, and Winkleblack upset top seed Weiler with his second of two victories by pin on the day.
"Winkleblack is really wrestling great," Maddox said. "I’m proud of the way he has been wrestling. It’s not as easy task to win the city and conference (meets) in the same year."
Also for Montague, Chris Aebig (125), Landon Askins (130), Joe Winkleman (285), Jimmy Thommen (103) and Kevin Roll (119) each finished in third place.