MONTAGUE — Whitehall is no stranger to district championships, and the Vikings breezed to another one Wednesday night, defeating rival Montague 62-16 in the finals.

That doesn't mean, though, that they take any of them for granted. The current Whitehall seniors were freshmen when the Vikes were upset by Reeths-Puffer in the district round in 2020, and they know trophies are precious.

"I was talking about it with my dad (Fremont coach Craig Zeerip) a little bit," Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. "Sometimes these postseason district titles can get taken for granted, and I've seen some great, great teams, very talented, go home at districts. That's one thing I've kind of learned over the years, is to never take these championships for granted, to savor every single one of them."

Whitehall (28-3) came out of the gates quickly in the finals match, recording six consecutive pins to get things going. Darnell Mack was first in the pin parade, followed by Ryan Goodrich, Wyatt Jenkins, Jackson Cook, Blake Morningstar and Shane Cook. It was only a few bouts later that the match was mathematically in the bag.

"Being a rivalry match, our guys are definitely amped up and ready to go," Zeerip said. "There were some individual matches there where we knew they were going to have some tough kids and our guys came out ready to go, so that was great."

The most exciting match of the day came with the issue long decided. At 138 pounds, Ryne Christensen seemed to have command of his battle with Fletcher Thommen of Montague, holding a 12-2 lead. However, as Zeerip noted after the match, wrestling is a rare sport where you can do everything right but one tiny slip-up can cost you a win. Thommen took advantage of just such a slip-up and nearly pinned Christensen in the final minute, but Christensen, thinking back to his days as a precocious freshman, was able to wriggle out of trouble and preserve a 16-7 major decision.

"We talk to the freshmen all the time (about it)," Christensen said. "Giving up pins is just all in your head. I kind of had to go back to the basics. It kind of gave me flashbacks to my freshman year, when my only job was not to get pinned."

Both benches were into that match. Zeerip said bench energy is a focus for the Vikings, and they can especially feel it in the dual matches.

"The team definitely feeds off of each other," Zeerip said. "It's definitely tangible. You can feel it, and that's something that we preach to them all year."

Montague's season ended at the hands of Whitehall, as it often does, but the Wildcats (17-10) did get a measure of revenge in defeating Orchard View in the district semifinal, 49-30. OV had bettered the Wildcats in the individual conference tournament just four days prior, but coach Kris Maddox was confident in his team entering that matchup.

"I would say we did the things we had to do," Maddox said. "We had the kids in the right spots to succeed."

Montague never trailed in the semifinals, taking an early 19-0 lead on the strength of pins by Tristan Winkleblack and Michael Moore as well as wins by Isaac French and Malachi Plunkett. The Cards rallied to within a point later, but Savannah Winkleblack and Jimmy Thommen scored consecutive pins in response and the Wildcats were never again seriously threatened. Chris Aebig, like Tristan Winkleblack, scored the first of his two pin victories in that semifinal matchup.

Maddox said he was pleased with his athletes' effort against Whitehall but added that the program needs to progress to a point where the 'Cats believe they can beat their accomplished rivals.

"We've just got to keep building from the bottom up," Maddox said. "Invest in the process, trust the process, put the work in in the offseason. Basically, grind it out. It takes a lot of help. Everybody wants to be part of a winning program...(But) who wants to help build something? We're building something. It's just going to take continued time and effort. I know our parents and coaches put together, invest the time and we've got to trust that process.

"I want them to start believing that we too can win a district title. We've just got to believe in ourselves and put in the work to get there."

The Vikings advanced to next Wednesday's regional tournament, which will be hosted by the winner of Thursday's Kelloggsville district.

Other winners for Whitehall in the finals match included Nolan Taranko, Caden Varela and Blake English. Jimmy Thommen joined Tristan Winkleblack and Aebig in going 2-0 on the day.