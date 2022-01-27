Whitehall blasted Grant Wednesday night in a dual meet, 68-3, missing a shutout by just one point in a Tigers' decision win.
Beyond that, Whitehall dominated the night, and many of the Vikings earned bonus-point wins.
Max Brown, Nolan Taranko, Nick Blanchard, Alec Pruett, Bradyn VanPatten and Shane Cook all won matches by pin; Brown joined teammate Ira Jenkins this week as the #1-ranked wrestler in their respective weight classes, 140 and 285 pounds. Caden Varela scored a technical fall, and Wyatt Jenkins earned a win by decision. Riley Buys, Ryan Goodrich, Braedon Bond and Ira Jenkins picked up forfeit wins.