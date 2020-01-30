REMUS — Whitehall dominated its opponents Wednesday night at the Chippewa Hills Quad, defeating the Division 3 #6 Chippewa Hills Warriors 59-15 and routing Montabella 75-3.

The Vikings, themselves ranked #3 in Division 2, performed spectacularly against Chip Hills in the second match of the night, winning 11 of the 14 bouts, including the first eight. Eight of Whitehall's 11 wins were by pin, and one of the other two was a technical fall by Kayleb Venema.

Max Brown, Nick Blanchard and Marco Moore each earned pins to start the match, and after Connor Young fought to a decision victory, Jacob Haynes, Kris Dowdell and Ira Jenkins added pins before Venema's technical fall. Jarrean Sargent added a decision win later in the match, and Aiden Weiler and Julian Pruett each scored pins.

Two-pin winners for the night were Brown, Moore, Haynes, Dowdell and Jenkins. Venema, Sargent and Pruett also earned 2-0 records.