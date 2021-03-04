COMSTOCK PARK — Whitehall dominated its opposition Wednesday night at the Comstock Park Quad, winning all three of its matches.
The Vikings (17-1), ranked #3 in the state in Division 3, defeated Caledonia (51-18), Division 1 #10-ranked Rockford (39-25) and Comstock Park (69-3) at the quad.
Three Whitehall wrestlers recorded 3-0 records on the night, led by Max Brown and Ira Jenkins, who each pinned all three of their opponents. Shane Cook went 3-0 with two pins and a decision, and Riley Buys also went 3-0. Kyren Bluhm went 2-0 for the Vikings.