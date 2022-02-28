KALAMAZOO — The silence was deafening from the Whitehall side of Wings Event Center Saturday as Goodrich, the #3 seed, scored win after win early in Saturday's Division 2 state semifinal match against the #2 Vikings and built a 24-point lead. Usually a raucous bunch, the Vikes were silenced early.
They came to life again later with a string of pins that put the issue back into doubt, but there wasn't enough juice left for the Vikings, who lost 41-24. It was Whitehall's first dual loss of the season after 27 wins.
The deciding run of bouts was likely the trio of battles at 145, 152 and 160 pounds. Three of Whitehall's best - Max Brown, Alec Pruett and Wyatt Jenkins - took the mat in those bouts, but strong Goodrich opponents not only beat all three but twice scored bonus points. On top of that, the Vikings actually lost a team point when Pruett was hit with an unsportsmanlike call after his defeat. That segment made the score 22-2 in favor of the Martians, who went on to be state runners-up for the second straight year after falling to nine-time champion Lowell in the finals.
"There were a lot of swing matches in the middle there and they pretty much won them all," Whitehall coach Collin Zeerip said. "When you have a couple tight matches like that that don't necessarily go your way, it's kind of hard to pull out a victory."
Goodrich had the Vikings outnumbered in terms of state qualifiers, 9-7, but Whitehall's higher seed and its impressive resume still had the Vikings seeking their second straight finals appearance even in two different divisions. However, the Martians led the entire way.
Already up big, Goodrich added four more points in the next bout after the key three to go up 26-2. The Vikings knew they would need pins from Nick Blanchard, Shane Cook and Ira Jenkins all in a row to have a chance to come back.
The veterans delivered those pins, with Cook's pin coming against state qualifier James Mahon. Whitehall was within six, at 26-20, and hope began to stir.
"That was definitely a nice team boost," Zeerip said.
Unfortunately, Goodrich struck right back, winning the next two bouts to secure the dual.
Aiden Weiler earned Whitehall's first win of the dual, at 135, cutting Goodrich's early lead in half at 6-3. That was it until the pinning trio got the Vikings back into it. Ryne Christensen picked up a major decision over girls state qualifier Kendra Vickory at 119 to account for Whitehall's final points.
Ending a round earlier than hoped wasn't on Whitehall's to-do list, but Zeerip said any regional championship season, and particularly one that extends to the team season's final day, is one to savor.
"It's a great experience," Zeerip said. "It kind of gets taken for granted (because) a lot of the same teams tend to make it, but it's a process in itself just to get down here, and to win a match and get to the final four, it's pretty tough.
"Our goal certainly was to get to the last day and see what happens in these last two duals, but unfortunately we exited one round early. Overall it was still a great season and we're really proud of our team."
Seven Vikings, of course, aren't done, and will wrestle for individual state titles this weekend at Ford Field. Among those are Ira Jenkins and Brown, who will be defending Division 3 state championships at the next level up.
"This group's worked super hard all year and they're resilient," Zeerip said. "I know they're going to get back to work on Monday and hit the reset button a little bit. A lot of these seniors, it's their last time going out, and I think they're going to perform really well."