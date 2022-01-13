Whitehall defeated Montague Wednesday at the Oakridge Quad, 58-16, as part of a 2-0 night for the Vikings.
Both White Lake schools topped Oakridge, which is fielding a wrestling program for the first time since the 1970s and fielded six wrestlers Wednesday. Whitehall beat the Eagles 72-12 and Montague won 65-9.
The Vikes quickly took control of the rivalry matchup, winning the first three matchups. Montague got as close as six points in the middle portions of the match, but the Vikings won the final six bouts, four of them by pin, to secure the win.
Shane Cook, Alec Pruett and Riley Buys each went 2-0 for Whitehall with two pins. Dylan Osborn, Wyatt Jenkins, Nick Blanchard and Ira Jenkins each had a pin and a forfeit on the night. Nolan Taranko, Ryne Christensen and Riley Wentworth also posted 2-0 marks, and Ryan Goodrich scored a pin in his only match of the night.
For Montague, Chris Aebig, Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack each went 2-0 and recorded a pin. Winkleblack also scored a technical fall and Aebig had a major decision.