Whitehall was very impressive Saturday at the Chippewa Hills Invitational, easily taking the top spot by scoring 267.5 points. The Vikings held a healthy edge of 71.5 points over second-place Kingsley.
Whitehall had three weight-class champions at the meet: Ira Jenkins, Shane Cook and Dylan Osborn. Each of the three handed their finals opponents their first defeats of the season.
Jenkins blew through his bracket at 285 pounds with three pins to reach the finals, but had his longest match of the season there against Bullock Creek's Dawson Ransom. Jenkins was pushed into the third period before dispatching Ransom by injury default. The senior was awarded the tournament's most outstanding wrestler honor.
Cook scored a pair of pins and a technical fall in the 215-pound bracket, then knocked off Gladstone's Hunter Hughuelet, who was the top seed, 5-2 in the championship match.
Osborn earned a pair of pins before defeating Lakeview's Joe Perez, the bracket's top seed, 6-2 for the 112-pound title.
Whitehall had two other finalists. Nick Blanchard took second at 171, earning two pins and then an overtime victory to reach the finals. He went to OT again in the finals against Boyne City's Jacob Bush, but fell short 6-4. Max Brown, the other Vikings' runner-up, scored two pins to get to the finals before dropping a 10-5 decision to Midland's Cole Schelb.
Nolan Taranko (103), Riley Buys (130), Alec Pruett (152) and Bradyn VanPatten (189) each earned third-place finishes; Taranko, Pruett and VanPatten each won three times and Buys won twice. Pruett's lone loss came in overtime in the semifinals.
Darnell Mack rounded out the Vikings' top-4 placers by earning fourth place at 160.