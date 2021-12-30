Whitehall earned first place at Saturday's Marge and Tate meet in Grandville, winning all five of its matches.
The Vikings dominated in four of the five wins, rallying from behind to defeat Division 1 #10 Temperance Bedford 36-32 in the finals.
Whitehall trailed 32-24 in that match after consecutive dominating wins by Bedford's top two wrestlers (Rollie Denker and Randy Boisselle), but the Vikes' comeback began when Nick Blanchard, trailing in his match at 189 pounds, won a struggle against Bedford's Ethan Manger to score a pin. That set up Shane Cook to score a pin in the first period of the final bout of the dual, securing the Whitehall win.
Whitehall's previous wins came over Adams (70-3), East Kentwood (78-3), Grand Haven (63-15) and Tri-County (58-15).
Four Viking wrestlers posted 5-0 records at the meet. Ira Jenkins pinned all five of his opponents, and Cook and Blanchard each recorded four pins and one forfeit victory. Max Brown won three times by pin, once by major decision and once by forfeit.
Blanchard secured his 100th career victory as part of his 5-0 day.