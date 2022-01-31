WHITEHALL — Whitehall finished the regular-season portion of its schedule Saturday with a dominating performance at the Rick Champion Duals, winning all five of its matches.
The Vikings routed Allendale, which they could see in the regional tournament, by a 49-21 margin in the finals. Whitehall scored pool wins over Reeths-Puffer (66-18), Byron Center (52-18), Caledonia (64-3) and Belding (56-10).
Whitehall racked up bonus-point wins in all its victories on the day. Senior leaders Ira Jenkins and Max Brown led the Vikes in scoring, as both pinned all five of their opponents. Nick Blanchard posted four pins and a decision win in his 5-0 day, and Riley Buys had three pins and two major decisions as he picked up his 100th career victory. Aiden Weiler and Shane Cook each had two pins as part of 5-0 performances. Wyatt Jenkins and Alec Pruett each went 4-1.
Reeths-Puffer went 0-5 at the challenging dual meet. In addition to Whitehall, the Rockets had losses to Belding (43-30), Caledonia (57-24), Otsego (42-33) and Byron Center (48-23).
Ian Cook led the Rockets with a perfect 5-0 record, recording two pins and a technical fall. Kaden Malotke went 4-0, earning three pins.