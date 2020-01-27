WHITEHALL — Whitehall came out on top Saturday at its home Rick Champion Duals, capping off a 4-0 day by edging Division 1 #7 Rockford 33-29 in the finals.

The Rockford match was a hotly contested battle that went down to the final bout with the teams tied at 29. It came down to Riley Buys and Logan Schwartz at 125 pounds.

Buys controlled the bout throughout and won 10-1 to secure the Vikings' victory.

Whitehall also defeated Hudsonville (68-0), Comstock Park (80-0) and defending D-4 state champ Hudson (35-27) at the duals. The latter match also came down to the final bout with the Vikes holding a 32-27 lead, and Julian Pruett clinched the win by edging Payton Rogers in a 4-1 decision.

Half of Whitehall's 14 starting wrestlers posted perfect records on the day: Pruett, Max Brown, Connor Young, Jacob Haynes, Ira Jenkins, Kayleb Venema and Jarrean Sargent. It was an especially memorable day for Sargent, who recorded his 100th career win during the duals.