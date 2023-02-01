WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Allison Tate does it all - running cross-country and track, being the school valedictorian, competing in figure skating and being involved in student government. Those things and more earned her a spot on the list of 32 Class B finalists for the MHSAA Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete Award, announced Jan. 18. The eight Class B scholarship winners will be announced Feb. 14, with each earning a $2,000 award.

Tate's finalist honor represents the award coming full circle in her family; her father Brad, a Montague alum and the Wildcats' 2022 boys golf coach, won one of the first Scholar-Athlete awards in 1992.

"For me, I have a reputation of being more of an academic and not necessarily much of an athlete," Tate said. "Winning that to give myself some validation was really nice, and knowing that the work I've put in outside of just my sport, with creating the youth cross-country camp again and doing a lot with encouraging younger kids, really didn't go unnoticed."

Tate is the first Whitehall student to be a finalist for the award since Ethan McKenzie achieved the recognition in 2018-19.

Before she was a Viking star on the course and the track, Tate was, and remains, a competitive figure skater. She said that sport helped prepare her for the rigors of high school athletics.

"I grew up doing that before I even started running," Tate said. "Learning how to maintain those friendships and relationships at such a young age, even in a sport that can be so overstimulating, like figure skating, really helped me get prepared for cross-country. I've always loved running at Whitehall. It's been a great atmosphere."

Doing all that Tate does can be exhausting; she said there are nights she prioritizes schoolwork over sleep.

"I was raised in a school-first family," Tate said. "It can definitely be a lot, but just knowing the reward of, I get to be good at two things, has always been really big for me. I've always loved being able to say I'm an athlete, but I'm also the valedictorian. I have all A's. I can do this."

Tate hasn't yet finalized her college plans, but as you'd expect, she has some good options. She said she has already been offered a full academic scholarship to the University of Alabama and also is in the running for them at Michigan State and Central Michigan. Her final choice will come when she learns all of the schools who admitted her; she applied to 14 of them.

"I'm just really honored to represent my school and get the support after a few years of us not having any (finalists)," Tate said.