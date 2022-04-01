WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Ashton Trnka spent many a summer day in high school bicycling miles from his home to the school's tennis courts to hone his game.
That work paid off throughout his career in the form of 89 wins, three all-state mentions and two strong years atop the Whitehall singles lineup. It paid off again Thursday when he signed to Alma College to continue his tennis career at the Division III level.
"Just to be playing again (is great)," Trnka said. "(It feels good) knowing it doesn't end with your high school four years, that you still get another four years of it."
Trnka also considered Calvin College but chose Alma on the strength of its pre-med program, which is Trnka's intended major. Balancing that challenging academic path with collegiate athletics won't be easy, but Trnka is excited for the possibilities.
"A lot of hours studying for pre-med, and a lot more hours on the court," Trnka said. "It should be fun."
Trnka starred at Whitehall throughout his four years. As a freshman in 2018, he and partner Merrick Schmehil were an impressive first doubles team and earned a #6 seed at state. From there Trnka moved to second singles as a sophomore, where he earned a career-high 26 wins, then to first singles in his final two seasons, winning 40 more matches in that time. He was first team all-state with Schmehil in 2018 and earned honorable mention the past two seasons; Whitehall coach Greg McManus said Trnka would've made first team all-state had the Vikings remained in Division 4 last fall, but they moved up to D-3 for the first time in his memory.
Trnka said his development as a player was accelerated by growing up competing against older brother Spencer, who had a strong Vikings' career in his own right.
"It definitely made me a better player," Trnka said. "Having somebody better than you to compete with, knowing you can look up to that person, see them, compete and strive for that level."
McManus said Trnka's growth as a player has been gratifying to watch and that it should contribute to his future success playing for the Scots.
"I've known Ashton since he was in middle school as a little pudgy kid with an uncontrollable swing," McManus said. "His dedication, work ethic and passion for the sport is second to none....(He's) one of the
best players of the last four years and one of the best to ever play for Whitehall."