Whitehall junior Ava Garcia finished 45th of the 60 qualifiers last Saturday in the Division 3 state bowling tournament in Jackson.
Garcia's six-game score was 904, with a high game of 178. She bowled at least a 135 in each of her six games.
"Ava put in an immense amount of work this season," Whitehall coach Tyson Jasperse said. "She qualified for state by knowing the ins and outs of this game and trusting herself to implement her knowledge. Ava is a huge asset for our team and I am very happy with the way she finished the season."