Whitehall junior Ava Garcia was the lone area bowler to emerge from the weekend's Division 3 regional tournament at Sherman Lanes as a state qualifier. Garcia earned the 10th and last individual spot with a six-game score of 971 in individual qualifying.
Garcia edged Kent City's Abby Shenkenberg by eight pins for the last spot, playing better and better as the day went along. Her final four games were her best four, as she rolled a 171, 167, 171 and 176 to close the day.
The Vikings finished seventh as a team at the regional tournament with a total score of 2,258. Montague was 14th with a score of 1,915.
Also for Whitehall, Felicity Dingman finished in 30th place with a score of 839. Luna Pruitt was the Wildcats' top performer, tying for 49th place with a score of 750.
In the boys' regionals, Whitehall finished in ninth place with a total score of 2,825, and Montague was 14th with a score of 2,485.
Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a six-game score of 997, placing in a tie for 29th, and Bryton Belinger paced Montague with a score of 971, earning 37th place.