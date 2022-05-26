MUSKEGON — Local track stars made their presence felt Wednesday night at the West Michigan All-Star Meet at Reeths-Puffer, winning several events between them. Two athletes even set school records.
Highlighting the night locally was Whitehall junior David Conrad, who set a new All-Star meet record of 15-7 to get the win in pole vault. That mark also broke Conrad's own school record in the event.
Reeths-Puffer's Klay Grant also set a school record, in the 1,600-meter run. Grant finished second in the race in a time of 4:14.97. Winner Ian Hill of Spring Lake broke the All-Star meet record in the event. The race, incredibly, saw 11 of the top 12 finishers set their personal bests.
Great finishes were plentiful among local athletes. In the girls' meet, Montague's Natalie Erickson swept the two sprint events, setting a personal best of 25.57 seconds in the 200. Her time was 12.41 in the 100. Erickson and her sprinting teammates also won both of their relay races. She joined Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith and Maddie Meacham to win the 400 (50.80) and raced with Britta Johnson, Smith and Meacham in the 800 (1:47.5). Whitehall provided a pair of field-event winners, as Maelie Hope took first in discus (140-5.25) and Charley Klint set a personal best to win pole vault (9-3). Hope also placed second in shot put (40-7).
On the boys' side, the Rockets' Liam McHugh won the high jump and set a personal best with a mark of 6-2. R-P also won the 3,200-meter relay, as the team of Tate Bradley, Jaxon Allen, Kye Grant and Klay Grant set a time of 8:32.3.
Malcolm Earvin finished second for Whitehall in the 200 (23.08) and Isaiah Atchison was second for Montague in the 400, setting a personal best (51.76). In the 400 relay, R-P's girls team of Melana Johnson, Brianna Smith, Arrionna Williams and Emma Homfeld was second to Montague (51.86).
Rayne Thompson set a personal best in the 100 hurdles to come in third place (17.02), and Nate Bolley finished third for the Vikes in the long jump (20-5.75). Whitehall's 400 relay boys team of Landen Snay, Red Watson, Trannon Aylor and Malcolm Earvin also took third (44.11).