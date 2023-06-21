WHITEHALL — New Whitehall grad Hailey Carnes had a Muskegon Community College softball offer in hand early, but her dream was to reach the basketball court. When MCC coach Jason Cooper delivered the good news that she'd get that chance, Carnes quickly pivoted to her first love. She celebrated her signing May 31 at the high school.
"When I was little, I always wanted to be a MCC basketball player," Carnes said. "I was really looking forward to it."
Carnes was part of the Viking group that made program history this year with its first district title in nearly 20 years. Her all-out effort on the court was what stood out to Cooper.
"The work ethic that she has and their ability to be an all-around player offensively and defensively, it's exactly what we're looking for," Cooper said. "She's that kind of old-school player who would run through a wall for you. I just love to have those kinds of players be part of our program. I expect good things from her."
Carnes, who said she will begin her college career pursuing a teaching degree, is the sort of player that not only is willing to dive onto the court for loose balls, but she often seemed to relish it during her time in red and white.
"Honestly, I get excited when people go down on the floor (after) the ball," Carnes said. "I just feel good."
Cooper said that attitude will make Carnes a good defender. He added that he thought Carnes' family was great and that Carnes is a great student.
"That (combination) usually translates to wins," Cooper said.