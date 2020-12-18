Whitehall junior Ira Jenkins didn’t know that his assistant wrestling coach, Craig Christensen, was going to bestow the “Nordic Nightmare” nickname on him over the public address during the 2020 football season.
It was a fitting thing to do, though, as Jenkins, as soft-spoken as you’ll see off the field, was a terror on it, racking up tackles for loss for the Vikings this year and recording safeties three different times.
Not bad for someone who hadn’t played high school football before.
Jenkins made the decision to focus on wrestling early in his high school career. It’s in his blood; his dad Thomas, now a Muskegon Community College assistant coach, was an all-state wrestler in high school at Wayland Union and wrestled for the Jayhawks as well.
“I could have (played football) my first two years,” Ira said. “It was just a priority thing for me. Wrestling being my main sport, I wanted to make sure I was doing what I needed to do for that.”
It’s hard to argue the results of that decision; Ira has been all-state each of his first two seasons on the mat, taking third place in Division 3 as a freshman and fifth place in D-2 as a sophomore.
Ira did, however, decide to return to the gridiron toward the end of his 2019-20 wrestling season, before the COVID-19 pandemic turned high school sports upside down. He spent much of the winter talking over the decision with his dad and with longtime Whitehall assistant wrestling coach Rick Champion before finalizing it with football coach Tony Sigmon after the wrestling season ended.
“There was a conversation I had with (Ira’s) dad during this football season,” Sigmon said. “Number one, he was having a blast, and number two, he thought this would help him not be burnt out at the end of wrestling season. (His dad) wanted Ira fresh, and Ira wanted to be fresh.
“Our winter seasons traditionally are incredibly long. They start in November and it goes all the way through March. There’s a lot there as far as workload. Any kid who can break that up, get a little different coaching and get a little different body movement going, things like that, (can benefit). He’s really enjoyed it, and he’s really been a wonderful addition to our football team.”
Jenkins racked up 30.5 tackles this year, 21 of them solo takedowns and 16 of them for a loss. He compiled 10 sacks.
It’s quite a leap for a player who’s never been on the varsity before to come in and put up those numbers. Sigmon said it was clear when summertime workouts began that Jenkins would be a factor, but even he was surprised at the level of play he saw from the junior linebacker.
“He came in during the summertime in great shape,” Sigmon said. “He looked like a million bucks, and the great thing was, he exceeded expectations, in my opinion. When you have a kid, I don’t care how good an athlete they are, when they jump into a sport and their first season will be a varsity season...for him to be able to play the way he did last year and all those things being new for him, I don’t know if we could’ve asked much more from him.”
It became clear to the Viking coaches when Jenkins measured up to the task in the team’s opener at Ravenna that they might have a gem on their hands, but what really stood out to Sigmon and his staff was his ability to pick things up very quickly in practice.
“He’s an incredibly coachable kid,” Sigmon said. “We were running a concept at practice where we had to double-team him...He was kind of getting beat in this practice, but within about a day he had it figured out. He’s so coachable, he just needed that information and a short window of time to perfect it.”
In addition to his work on the first team, Jenkins also played on the scout team to get more reps, and Sigmon said that the problems his offense had containing Jenkins on the scout team helped that side of the ball perform better in games, too.
Jenkins’ knack for scoring safeties for the defense was born in his aggressive play, especially when the other team was backed up inside their own 10-yard line. At that point, Jenkins would smell blood in the water and attack the opposing ball carriers.
“When we had them inside the 10, that was my mindset every play, to do the most I can here,” Jenkins said. “If that meant getting a safety, it meant getting a safety. Inside the 10, it’s possible, so I tried my hardest to get some.”
Jenkins’ success, of course, is nothing new for the Whitehall wrestling program, which consistently has supplied the Vikings’ gridiron team with star players in recent years. On this year’s roster alone, Whitehall wrestlers Gabe Reavey, Marco Moore, Jacob Haynes, Connor Young, Nick Blanchard, Kris Dowdell, Max Brown and Graycen Shepherd were just the most notable of the many athletes who joined Jenkins in playing both sports. Jenkins said the bond among the wrestling teammates makes it more fun for him on the football field as well.
With Jenkins repeatedly getting into opponents’ backfields, and his blond hair, blue eyes and fair complexion, Christensen’s ‘Nordic Nightmare’ alliteration was an obvious conclusion, even if he sprung it on Jenkins.
“He kind of surprised me with it, but I thought it was pretty cool,” Jenkins said.
Sigmon said Jenkins’ nickname wasn’t the only one passed out over the P.A. during the season, but because Jenkins performed so well and the sobriquet was so fitting and so catchy, that one stuck.
“He’s such a level-headed kid, and I think there’s a part of him that really liked it,” Sigmon said. “But Ira is a kid that’s kind of a perfect athlete. He doesn’t say much about his athletic performance, but when he’s on the field or the mat, it speaks volumes and he doesn’t have to. It was fun and he chuckled about it, but he was never celebrating to the degree that, ‘I have to get these T-shirts made’, or anything like that. He’s too focused on his future.”
That future, at least athletically, seems uncertain right now amid COVID-19, and especially on the wrestling mat, in a season that was already on course to be severely shortened even before the MHSAA was forced to pause sports activity in November. Jenkins’ bid to score a third all-state honor, like so many other sports futures, is in limbo at the moment.
However, Jenkins enjoyed his first taste of high school football so much that his future there seems clear. He said he intends to return as a senior.
“I think next year, we’ll definitely still be a force to be reckoned with,” Jenkins said. “It’ll be the same as this year. I’ll try to do the best I can at my position and continue to improve.”
Sigmon said players and students like Jenkins elevate the Whitehall program, both on and off the field.
“Ira is like the majority of our group in that the expectation is that you do well in class and that you raise yourself up and everyone else up around you,” Sigmon said. “Having kids like that speaks well of our parents and our community and our kids.”