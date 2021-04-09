KALAMAZOO — Whitehall juniors Ira Jenkins and Max Brown completed incredible seasons last Friday by earning state championships at the Division 3 individual finals at Wings Event Center. Their titles came at 215 and 140 pounds respectively.
Jenkins and Brown were two of five Vikings to be all-state this year, joining Nick Blanchard, who took second place; Ty Whalen, who finished fourth; and Alec Pruett, who was sixth.
Jenkins accomplished his goal of pinning his way through the tournament to win his first state title and earn his third all-state honor (he placed fifth in Division 2 last year and third in D-3 in 2019). He took out all his foes in the first period to finish off a dominant 38-0 campaign that included 36 pins. His semifinal victory over Gladwin's Hunter Huguelet was his 100th career pin.
"I was really impressed with Ira and how he stayed so relaxed the whole tournament," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. "He was just completely focused. He put a lot of pressure on himself to be successful, and I was proud of the way he was able to take it one match at a time and pinned his way through the tournament. That's obviously very impressive, pinning all those state-level guys."
Jenkins' longest match of the state meet lasted a minute and 46 seconds, against Richmond's Eddie Olson in the quarterfinals. His entire run through the districts, regionals and state meet lasted just seven minutes and 29 seconds of mat time, thanks to pins in every match.
"He puts in a ton of time in the off-season," Zeerip said of Jenkins. "He does all the right things on and off the mat. He got in the weight room this past year and got a lot stronger and went to a lot of matches all over the place. He's super dedicated to the sport."
Zeerip isn't exaggerating one bit about Jenkins' pursuit of wrestling, as the junior spent his spring break at a high-level tournament in Pennsylvania.
Not that Brown needed it, but Jenkins' title gave him even more motivation to complete his own finals run, which he did by dominating Austin Fietz of Dundee in a 7-1 finals decision - an even more impressive performance than his overtime win over Fietz in the team finals match just three days prior.
Brown and Jenkins are longtime friends and earned their 100th win on the same day this season at the GMAA tournament. Brown placed fourth in D-3 as a freshman and third in D-2 last year, so he hoped to keep pace with Jenkins with a title.
"There was definitely a little bit extra pressure," Brown said. "I was happy beyond happy for Ira, but at the end of the day, you have to go out and wrestle."
Zeerip said Brown's season, in which the junior went 35-1, was all the more remarkable because he began the season under quarantine due to COVID-19 precautions, returning just in time for the first meet. Still, he came out firing and did nothing but get better all season.
"He wrestled awesome," Zeerip said. "He continued on the same streak he had in the team states. He puts a lot of time in the off-season and it shows."
Brown credited his work with the coaches for his performance against Fietz in the finals, which came after pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the overtime win over Fietz, he said, he'd wrestled tentatively, which led to Fietz scoring an early takedown, and he didn't want to repeat that.
"The Zeerips and I made the adjustments we needed and made a game plan," Brown said of his matchup against Fietz. "We went over some turns. That was the breaking point of the match, when I got a four-point turn against him in the second period."
"He looked very dominant," Zeerip added. "The kid was the defending state champ. He just wrestled extremely well. He pinned the first two guys, and ended up getting a near-fall with the guy on his back in the finals...He rode him out until the end of the second period, and in the third period, Max (chose the down position) and the kid had to come from behind."
Jenkins and Brown will both be back next year to spearhead a Vikings team that will have very high hopes. Brown, who once bragged to older brother and two-time state champ Reiley that he'd win more titles between them, can only match him in individual hardware if he repeats next year, but Max can still come out ahead if he does that and the Vikings go one step further and win the team state title.
Whitehall will move back up to Division 2 next year, which will get the Vikings away from superpower Dundee, but also puts them back opposite Reeths-Puffer early in the postseason and potentially against seven-time champion Lowell later. However, the Vikings won't be backing down from anybody.
"We wrestled them this year and got some points on them even though we didn't wrestle our best," Brown said, referring to the team's season opener. "Our expectations were to get to the finals this year, and I think the new goal for this program is not going to be going where we've been, but trying to surpass it."
Vikings finish with 5 all-state
Blanchard, Whalen and Pruett also earned all-state status for Whitehall, and each of the other six Vikings to make the state meet advanced to the blood round before falling short.
Blanchard was a finalist at 152, taking second place. Oddly enough, he had to beat Pruett to get there after Pruett pulled a couple of upsets to reach the semifinals. The two wrestled an extremely close match, with Blanchard earning a 3-2 win. It was the second week in a row they'd wrestled each other after also meeting in the regional tournament.
Zeerip said that with so much on the line, he and brother Collin didn't do much coaching for that match, simply wishing both wrestlers luck and hoping for a good battle.
"At the end, you tell them both 'good job', and you let them settle it on the mat," Zeerip said.
Blanchard's win was his third close decision in a row on the day after he scored 7-3 and 7-4 decisions in the first two rounds. He ended up falling to Sanford Meridian's Nick Dodman, the top seed, by a 9-2 decision in the finals.
"Nick has really progressed a lot from his freshman year," Zeerip said. "He was in the blood round at regionals to get to state, and he keeps getting better every year. Just super excited for him."
Pruett went on to finish sixth after his first two upset wins, both close decisions. He beat Otisville Lakeville's Cal Huggler 6-5 in the first round, then topped Kingsley's Aidan Shier 5-3 in the second.
His performance, more than any other, highlighted the depth of the Vikings. Pruett wasn't even a full-time varsity wrestler in the regular season, ending the year with only 20 matches. And yet there he was at Wings Event Center taking out some of the best in the state.
"Alec knocked out the #2 seed in the first round," Zeerip said. "Alec's a junior, so he's kind of bided his time. Last year, he had a torn ACL, so he didn't wrestle at all. He's just been waiting for his opportunity to come, and he took advantage of it."
Whalen, who ended his career at Whitehall after strong seasons at Byron Center before that, earned his first all-state honor by finishing fourth at 112. He advanced to the semifinals with two decisions, including a 4-3 thriller over former state runner-up Dallas Stanton of Almont, before dropping another decision. He earned one more win to reach the third-place match before ending up in fourth.
"He kept his momentum going to individual states," Zeerip said of Whalen, noting that Whalen had taken state champ Braeden Davis the full six minutes in the team finals against Dundee.
The six Viking state finalists to bow out in the blood round were Matthew Goodrich at 119, Marco Moore at 145, Jacob Haynes at 160, Connor Young at 171, Kris Dowdell at 189 and Shane Cook at 285. All but Cook, a sophomore, are seniors.
Goodrich, Moore, Young and Cook won their first-round matches before dropping two straight. Moore lost by tiebreaker to Hart's Mason Cantu in the quarterfinals, then went six minutes with #2 seed Matthew Dwyer of Almont before losing a 5-4 decision. Goodrich and Young each lost a pair of close decisions, and Cook, who was pinned in the blood round, held a lead against Aaron Johnson of Yale before that happened, Zeerip said.
Haynes and Dowdell lost in the first round, both by decision, but advanced to the blood round before each losing close decisions. Haynes fell to the #2 seed, Jacob Munger of Alma, by an 8-5 score, and Dowdell dropped a 6-4 battle to Jack Ward of Belding.
"They all were right in it," Zeerip said. "That's probably the toughest part, is having such a tough blood round there. I was proud of the kids."
The state performance completed a season in which Whitehall defeated all but two of its team opponents and was undefeated, Zeerip said, against COVID-19.
"We didn't have a single positive case the entire year through all those tests," Zeerip said. "We made the team state finals, and that was the first time we'd done it in school history. We just had an awesome group of kids all year who worked really hard and were well-disciplined.
"Last year, it was a pretty tough dual against Reeths-Puffer and we were able to rebound like we did this year and get a little bit of redemption. Having a couple state champs and some other all-state guys, it was a very successful season for us."