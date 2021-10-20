Whitehall finished its season strong over the weekend at Forest Akers West Golf Course, shooting a solid score of 382 on day two to finish in 10th place at the Division 3 state golf finals.
The headliner, of course, was senior Karli VanDuinen, who posted a 78-75-153 at the finals to finish in second place, earning her third all-state honor in three years playing golf. (She did not play her sophomore year after transferring from Reeths-Puffer.)
VanDuinen might have shot an even better score if not for some knee pain during her first round of play Friday. That pain led to "a string of bogeys", coach Greg Boughton said, but after she took some ibuprofen and felt better, the results followed.
The 78 had her in third place after day one, but because of a spectacular round from eventual state champion Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North - she shot a 66 - the individual state title was pretty much out of reach. That helped take some pressure off going into the second round.
"After that, I just decided I wanted to enjoy my last match," VanDuinen said. "I kind of took it easier and took every shot in with excitement. It was a different pressure instead of feeling the need to play great."
VanDuinen lived up to that particular pressure with a 75. Her only hiccup was consecutive double bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. Beyond that, she shot very well, including an even-par 36 on the back nine. The round was good enough to fight off Grosse Ile's Lily Bargamian by a stroke for second place. Timpf ended up with a 73 on day two to win the state title by 14 shots.
"(Karli) definitely struck the ball well, and it was a great conclusion to a great season and great career," Boughton said. "She was really in the zone. On her first three or four holes, they weren't tap-ins, but (she had) medium-sized putts, and she could have had a string of birdies that would have put a lot of pressure on Lauren. Hats off to Lauren, who's a really nice girl, struck the ball well and is a good competitor."
The Vikings shot 389-382-771 to earn their 10th-place finish. Behind VanDuinen, Ava Garcia posted a 92-93-185, and Grace McDowell had a 105-105-210. The #4 scoring spot went from Chloe Essebaggers on day one (a 114) to Lacey Herbert on day two (a 109). Essebaggers shot a 111 on day two, and Herbert had a 115 on day one.
"I think we had a great season," coach Bill Borgman said. "Making it to state is always the goal, and a 10th-place finish, we're very happy with that. With three seniors on the team and all three of them making state, that was very rewarding for them as well."
VanDuinen wasn't done competing when the golf finals were over, Boughton said. After she took pictures with the other individual top 10 finishers, she went down to LaPorte, Ind. to compete in a bowling tournament, which she of course won. VanDuinen is such an impressive bowler that she has earned a Division I spot at Arkansas State University.
"The last day was kind of rainy and windy, but it was a nice way to end it," VanDuinen said. "I wouldn't change anything about the way I played. It was a good season overall."
The day ended the careers of not just those three Viking seniors (VanDuinen, Herbert and McDowell), but also Boughton, who retired after 50 years coaching golf. Borgman will take over both boys and girls programs full-time next season. Boughton will likely continue to help out on occasion, but informally.
It was a nifty finish for Boughton to be able to go out with his highest individual finishers for both the boys and girls in his final seasons; Steven Cullen placed third last spring. (Boughton did point out that Borgman did the coaching during the girls state meet; only one coach is permitted to talk to players during a state finals round.)
"I really didn't think about that going into the final season, but it was great," Boughton said. "The round I got to coach Steve Cullen as an individual was a real highlight in my career...It was a great way to go out of the state tournament with great memories."