Whitehall senior Maggie Evans, already an honorable mention all-state performer a year ago, added more recognition to her portfolio Monday when she was named MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week in the state of Michigan for the week of Oct. 11-17.
The weekly honors are handed out to players in 46 states during the season. Evans secured her honor with her play in matches against Sparta and during the GMAA tournament Oct. 16, in which the Vikings finished second.
In the 12 games Evans played, she recorded 155 assists, just over 12.9 per game. Her setting helped Whitehall hit .283 for the week and also was a major factor in teammate Rayne Thompson setting the program's single-match kills record against Western Michigan Christian, with 45. (Thompson recorded her 1,000th career kill, many of them set by Evans, during that week as well.)
Evans also recorded 29 digs and 12 aces in her 12 games played.
"She's just a gamer," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said after Evans helped lead the Vikings to a district final upset of Montague last fall. "She cares maybe more than anybody I've ever coached. She's such a good leader."
Other coaches have taken note of Evans' skills as well. After his team lost a five-game battle to Whitehall earlier this season, Shelby coach Tom Weirich singled out Evans' setting - she had 34 assists that night - as one of the biggest contributing factors in the Whitehall win.