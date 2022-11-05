WHITEHALL — Even on a team stacked with veteran performers, Nate Bolley is the sun around which the rest of the Vikings orbit.

It’s easy to see. There’s Bolley hoisting the district trophy with his teammates gathered around him in a tight circle after they routed Fruitport 51-26 Friday night. There he is walking down the line of Vikings assembled to get their district medals, bear-hugging and sharing a word with each and every one. There he is again, being lifted on buddies’ shoulders, still holding the trophy, for a celebratory team picture.

It’s only fair, really — according to the Vikes themselves, Bolley has been doing the carrying most of the season. Friday, he racked up 179 offensive yards, took a kickoff back for a touchdown and recorded 1.5 tackles for a loss. He also had a third-down pass breakup.

“We got to see what Nate’s all about tonight,” quarterback Kyle Stratton said with a grin. “He popped out of his shell tonight. He put us on his shoulders and brought us.”

Bolley first exploded onto the scene for Whitehall in 2020 as a sophomore when he called his own fake punt deep in his own territory and raced right for a long touchdown run that helped the Vikings take eventual state champion Montague to double overtime. Coach Tony Sigmon deadpanned after the game that the coaches had not called the fake.

Since then, Bolley has made audacious plays like that look routine. Against Oakridge last season, Bolley feigned like he was going to let a bouncing punt roll dead in Whitehall territory before racing up, grabbing it and running 70-some yards the other way. Later in the year against Montague, Bolley chased down a punt snap that had flown over his head and somehow managed to get off a good kick with a Wildcat practically on top of him.

Such a reputation has Bolley curated that earlier this season, when he dropped a punt snap after his team had frustratingly gone three-and-out to start the game against Manistee and turned that into a first-down run, no one could be totally sure he hadn’t done it all on purpose to spark the team. Sigmon said after that game that Bolley himself referred to his occasional heroics as “his backpack of crazy”.

It’s fitting, really, that in his final home game, Bolley’s first big play of the game was yet another fake punt. This one, on a fourth-and-7, led to a Viking touchdown to extend their lead to 17-6, the smallest it would be the rest of the night.

“I didn’t think it was going to be there, but I have my cousin Chase Niezurawski, Shane Cook and Winton Napier, my boys, my favorite linemen there,” Bolley said of his latest fake punt. “They opened that hole for me. I always get told to trust them, trust them, trust them and just go, you know? I saw nothing but green and the end zone, and I was so close. We capitalized and we scored a touchdown on that drive so I couldn’t say anything better. I loved it.”

Bolley’s statistics through 11 wins have actually taken a slight step back from where they were last year at the end of the Vikings’ 11-game season — he had over 900 yards of offense last season and is just shy of 700 this year — but he’s never once worried about it, patiently waiting for his chance to explode. Friday delivered such an opportunity, and every Viking seemed thrilled for him.

“I think (he) had a game that he’s been patiently waiting for, really, all year,” Sigmon said. “Because we do have some depth and we do have some some skill kids kind of spaced out here across the field, (he’s had to be patient). He’s really done a great job being unselfish and he knew that he would have an opportunity. Your biggest players have to step up on the biggest stages and he clearly did that tonight.”

He’ll have another chance to step up next week against top-ranked Grand Rapids South Christian in the regional round. Stratton said Bolley implored his teammates not to let Friday be the Viking seniors’ final game, and the message will surely be similar this week in practice.

“We looked to him big this week,” Stratton said. “All year he’s been the leader that we need. That’s just him. He’s a leader for us and he led us tonight.”