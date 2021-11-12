Whitehall picked up its second MaxPreps/AVCA state player of the week honor in four weeks this week, as senior Rayne Thompson earned the recognition for matches played the week of Nov. 1-7, during which Whitehall earned its second straight district championship.
Thompson’s teammate Maggie Evans was awarded the same honor for matches played the week of Oct. 11-17.
Thompson racked up 58 kills for the week in seven games and three matches, and added 24 digs and 26 serve receives. She recorded five blocks.
“Everybody in the gym knows where we’re going to set it,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said of Thompson after her 26-kill performance in last Wednesday’s district semifinal win over Spring Lake. “She was great.”