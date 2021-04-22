SHELBY — Whitehall's Steven Cullen easily took the top spot Monday at the season-opening Shelby Invitational, shooting a 79 to win the meet by seven strokes.
Montague's Drew Collins also reached the top five, shooting a 94 to tie for fifth place. In the team standings, Whitehall finished second with a team score of 373, and Montague was fourth with a score of 398.
Cullen entered his senior season with especially high expectations, as he was West Michigan Conference medalist in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.
The tournament was played in a unique format, where each team's top two players posted scores for the team themselves, while the #3 and #4 players played a best-ball format where the pair's best score on each hole counted, and the #5 and #6 players played a scramble format where the best individual shot on each attempt was counted.
For Whitehall, Cullen was followed by Owen Hayes; fellow returning senior Evan Mikkelson did not play in the meet. Hayes shot a 103. Nick Fuller and Jack Adams combined for a 101 in the best-ball format, and Ashton Trnka and Landon Griffin shot a 90 in the scramble format, the second-best scramble score of the day.
The Vikings have 18 golfers on the team. Coach Greg Boughton said the team has been able to do some off-season work on the hitting nets in the golf room at the Viking Athletic Center, but only three golfers at a time due to social distancing requirements.
Montague's Kevin Jager shot a 97 to add to the Wildcats' score. In the best-ball format, Danny Flanagan and Ben Weesies scored a 106, and Luke Booth and Caleb Williams had a 101 in the scramble format.
"We were excited to finally get a chance to golf again," Wildcats' coach Tom Engelsman said.